Downy Becomes Official Partner of USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a new partnership with Downy, the laundry care brand from Procter & Gamble.

“It’s exciting to welcome Downy to the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We share a common goal in positively impacting the lives of families all across the country and we look forward to utilizing the synergy created by our partnership to strengthen the connection between sport and communities.”



Downy is celebrating its new partnership by launching a sweepstakes offering a once-in-a-lifetime trip: two tickets to the Winter Olympics to cheer on the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey Team on February 14, 2026. Fans can enter* for their chance to win from now until January 2, 2026, at DownyRinseSweepstakes.com/OlympicWinterGames.



Downy will also utilize its rights to collaborate with USA Hockey in producing a social media content series featuring Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey and their families, with distribution including both USA Hockey and Downy social media platforms.

Through the partnership, Downy Rinse is bringing its odor-fighting solution to hockey gear — instead of masking the smell, it helps remove it at the source. In one wash** it rinses away deep-set odors, leaving apparel fresher, softer, and brighter.

“Sweat from the game is something hockey players and their families know well,” said Redge Abueva, vice president at Procter & Gamble. “Downy Rinse fights these tough uniform odors and is proud to support Team USA by engaging fans and offering them this unforgettable experience.”

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. The Downy Rinse x USA Hockey Fan Sweeps is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 21 years of age or older as of the last day of the month prior to date of entry. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 12/15/25; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 1/2/26. Visit DownyRinseSweepstakes.com/olympicwintergames for Official Rules. Sponsored by The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC. 36 USC 220506

**Removes odors in 1 wash better than the leading value detergent in 3 washes.