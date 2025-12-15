Sunshine and Slapshots: Adult Hockey Scene Continues to Grow in South Florida

Sports fans around the country may be surprised to learn that one of the strongest markets in the U.S. for adult hockey is also one of the warmest.

According to USA Hockey registration data for the 2024-25 season, only two states (California and Michigan) had more registered players ages 19 and above than Florida. In fact, Florida’s total of 12,611 players 19+ was almost equal to Minnesota’s and Massachusetts’ numbers combined.

There’s no doubt those registration numbers have been boosted over the years by newer residents to the Sunshine State, who brought their love of the game down South, from more hockey-centric markets in the Northeast and Midwest. But it’s also likely that the recent back-to-back Stanley Cups won by the Florida Panthers, and the Panthers’ focus on growing the game have been major factors.

“We don’t have the most illustrious hockey history, but we’re proud of what we have and that the sport continues to grow here year after year,” said Matt Janusz, the Panthers’ Director of Amateur Hockey. “Our adult hockey numbers, for both men and women, have grown at a rate above 15% on average each year. The last five years in our 75-mile radius, we’ve seen growth of over 30%.”

Identifying Opportunities

As a young organization, the Panthers recognized a participation gap and directed efforts toward more grassroots initiatives to drive interest in the sport. For the better part of the last decade, the Panthers have been “all in” on promoting the game with affordable programs for people of all ages, including Try Hockey for Free and Learn to Play – for both ice hockey and ball hockey. When the team won its first Stanley Cup in

2024, Janusz said the team leveraged the opportunity to run an ad promoting its Learn to Play program.

“When the team is good, it’s not time to sit back, it’s an opportunity to make sure your efforts go that much further,” he said. “You want to strike while the iron’s hot. It’s all gas, no brakes.”

The team also owns and operates two community facilities – the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale and the IceDen in Coral Springs. Those are two of the eight rinks in South Florida that have at some point played host for youth and adult hockey leagues and training.

Janusz oversees all the team’s introductory and grassroots programs, including an Adult Learn to Play program, which is designed for men and women ages 18-and-older who have little to no ice hockey experience. Each participant receives 12 weeks of on-ice training with USA Hockey Certified Coaches and a full set of custom fitted equipment to use during the program and keep at its conclusion.

“This is the 7th year of our Adult Learn to Play program and we have around 120 adults every year that are brand new to the sport, from 18-years-old all the way up to a 76-year-old,” Janusz said. “Each session we have around 30 participants on the ice with 4-5 coaches with them providing instruction. In many ways it mirrors our youth Learn to

Play. Everyone has to go through those basic fundamentals before they can be

transitioned to our next step programs. They are so happy to be out there and having fun. They all have their Panthers gear on. It’s really awesome.”

Per the Panthers’ website, the goal of their adult hockey programs is “to teach ice hockey to adults who may not have gotten the chance to play as adolescents. The Panthers aim to assist each participant in beginning their hockey playing careers, first through Adult Learn to Play and then on to one of South Florida’s many adult leagues at varying skill levels.”

Opening More Doors

According to Janusz, the Panthers emphasize the customer experience and ensuring that the process of participation is as simple and worry-free as possible.

They’ve also worked hard to open doors for different groups of fans to get in on the fun. One example of that is the team’s Girls and Women Learn to Play program, new for the 2025-26 season.

The new program is one of several pilot programs launched this season by the NHL and NHLPA’s Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee to continue to improve and promote women’s programming and development opportunities. The Panthers’ program is designed for girls and women, ages 14 and older, who have little to no ice hockey

experience. Participants receive eight weeks of on-ice training with USA Hockey Certified Coaches and, like the Adult Learn to Play program, also receive free equipment.

“We’ve run similar programs in the past, and had the ability to get started right away, so when we were asked if we were interested in participating, we said ‘absolutely,’” said Janusz. “We got to do a really exciting kickoff event here at the arena, including a locker room tour and equipment fitting. We’re proud and excited to have been selected out of

32 teams to be among a handful of pilot programs.”

Janusz, who is in his 11th season with the Panthers, envisions more new programs to come to continue the already impressive growth of the game in South Florida.

“We are always looking for new opportunities,” he said. “It could be offering our programs more often during the year or potentially identifying different groups to impact. I think we’re going to continue to get more and more adults looking to be part of this hockey community. We’re feeling very positive about our long-term future for sure.”