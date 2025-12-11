Upper Deck Signs Multi-Year Agreement With USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, has signed a multi-year agreement as an official partner of USA Hockey it was announced today.

“We’re excited to utilize the experience Upper Deck has in creating premium collectibles to further highlight our players and provide fans a way to connect with them as they play on the global stage,” said Tony Driscoll, assistant executive director of USA Hockey.



As the official trading card of USA Hockey, Upper Deck is releasing its first-ever USA Hockey trading card set including USA Hockey stars and Upper Deck exclusive athletes Cole Eiserman, James Hagens, Cole Hutson and Taylor Heise.



“Upper Deck has been at the forefront of helping fans celebrate hockey's most elite athletes for 35 years, whether that's established superstars or the next generation of talent,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “It's a very special moment for players to represent their country on a national stage, and just as significant for fans rooting for their country as well, and this collaboration will let us capture iconic, emotional moments and reproduce them through trading cards.”

As part of its collaboration with USA Hockey, an Upper Deck patch will be showcased on the jerseys of the U.S. Under-18 Men’s and Women’s teams in upcoming international competitions, marking the company’s first-ever jersey sponsorship.

Upper Deck will also have access to USA Hockey’s including its social media channels and website, and fans can anticipate an on-going release of trading cards from Upper Deck featuring USA Hockey athletes.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT UPPER DECK

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds. Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com or follow us on Facebook (/UpperDeck), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), X (UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).