Michelob ULTRA Signs On As Newest Partner of USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Michelob ULTRA, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in America, is the latest partner to join forces with USA Hockey, and will serve as the official beer sponsor of USA Hockey.

“As hockey continues its boom in the U.S., it’s an incredible testament to the impact of our sport to have an iconic brand like Michelob ULTRA come onboard as part of the USA Hockey family,” said Tony Driscoll, assistant executive director of USA Hockey. “With the Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, we’re excited to have Michelob ULTRA support our organization and our athletes, especially on the world’s biggest stage.”



As part of its sponsorship, Michelob ULTRA -- which in 2024 became the exclusive beer sponsor of Team USA for Olympic and Paralympic Games through LA28 -- will leverage its partnership with USA Hockey around special activations in advance of and throughout the upcoming Games.



“Few moments bring the country together like the Olympics and Paralympics, and as the Exclusive Beer Sponsor of Team USA, Michelob ULTRA is proud to rally fans everywhere to cheer on our home team as they compete on the world’s biggest stage,” said Ricardo Marques, senior vice president of marketing for Michelob ULTRA.

Michelob ULTRA will also have access to USA Hockey’s significant digital footprint, including its social media and website properties.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT MICHELOB ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the #1 Top-Selling Beer and Fastest-Growing in America1. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.