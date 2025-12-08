Titan BattleGear Named Official Partner of USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Titan BattleGear, a leading manufacturer of cut-resistant protective equipment, produced exclusively in the USA, has signed a multi-year agreement as an official partner of USA Hockey.

“Safety is our top priority every day and we’re excited to have a partner like Titan BattleGear who shares in that mission,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “They’re focused on producing best-in-class protective equipment and we look forward to a long-term relationship.”



Titan BattleGear will be onsite at select USA Hockey events and also have designation as an official supplier of the IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship.



“At Titan, we’re focused on producing the safest, most advanced baselayer in the game of hockey.” said Andries de Villiers, founder and CEO of Titan BattleGear. “Our partnership with USA Hockey greatly accelerates our ability to protect players at every level of the game.”

As part of the partnership, Titan BattleGear will have visibility through USA Hockey’s varied media channels, including USA Hockey Magazine, and will have the opportunity to provide custom protective baselayer shirts for select national-team-level events.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT TITAN BATTLEGEAR

Titan BattleGear designs and engineers the most advanced neck protection in hockey. Titan is built for players who demand pro-level safety without compromise. Crafted from proprietary TITANOTEX™ cut-resistant fabric (rated ANSI A9, the highest standard for skate blade protection) and reinforced with ArcGuard™ no-Velcro collar technology, Titan delivers unmatched protection, comfort, and mobility. Combining elite safety with bold design, Titan enables teams to showcase their identity through custom colors, graphics, and logos. All Titan products are HECC certified and approved for play under USA Hockey, ensuring players at every level take the ice fully protected and compliant. Read more about Titan at titanbattlegear.com.