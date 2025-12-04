USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by NHL, Begins Today in New York

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, is set to begin today (Dec. 4) at Clark Gillies Arena in Dix Hills, N.Y., and The Rinx in Hauppauge, N.Y.

The four-day event, which is being hosted by the NHL’s New York Islanders, will conclude on Sunday (Dec. 7) with champions being crowned across six tiers that are divided based on level of ability. Every team competing in the tournament is affiliated with an NHL club.

On Friday (Dec. 5), the first-ever Women’s Sled Showcase Game will be held at 6:30 p.m. ET at Clark Gillies Arena. The contest will feature the top female sled hockey players in the world, including members of the U.S. Women’s National Sled Hockey Team that won gold at the inaugural World Para Ice Hockey Women’s Championship in Dolny Kubin, Slovakia, in August.

Every game, including the Showcase, is free to attend and fans are encouraged to attend.

For more information, including a full event schedule, click here.