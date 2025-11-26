USA Hockey Unveils Olympic And Paralympic Jersey For Milan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey today unveiled the official Olympic and Paralympic hockey jersey the U.S. Olympic Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Teams, along with the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team will wear in Milan at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Inspired by the iconic jersey worn by Team USA at the 1960 Olympics, the jersey celebrates the rich heritage of hockey in the United States, while embracing the modern spirit of the upcoming games in Milan.

Designed by Nike and available in white and royal blue, the jersey features bold diagonal ‘USA’ lettering across the chest and a gold-accented USA Hockey crest, a nod to Team USA’s success on the world stage. Inside the collar, the words ‘land of the free, home of the brave’ serve as a powerful reminder to every athlete that wearing this jersey represents something greater than themselves.

The design pays homage to hockey history, honoring the jersey worn by the 1960 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team that captured the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the United States.

Fans can suit up like Team USA in Milan, and purchase a replica jersey starting next Thursday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. ET. Jerseys will be exclusively available at ShopUSAHockey.com for 24 hours. All other retailers will go on sale with the jersey on Dec. 5.