USA Hockey Blind Classic Set to Begin This Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The fifth-annual USA Hockey Blind Classic is set to begin today (Nov. 20) at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, Mass.

The four-day event, which concludes on Sunday (Nov. 23), is a celebration of USA Hockey’s blind hockey discipline.

In blind hockey, one of the six disabled hockey disciplines within USA Hockey, all the athletes are legally blind. The major adaptive differences in the sport include the use of a larger, hollow metal puck that makes noise as it glides across the ice, and a shorter goal compared to a standard hockey net.

The event will begin tonight, when the top blind hockey athletes in the U.S. will take the ice for a practice from 7-9 p.m. ET.

Tournament play is set to begin Friday (Nov. 21), with athletes divided into three divisions based on ability level. Tournament play will continue Saturday (Nov. 22) and conclude Sunday (Nov. 23) afternoon.

As part of the weekend festivities, students from Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Mass., will be attending the event on Friday, and will take part in a meet-and-greet with the nation’s best blind hockey athletes.

Additionally, the athletes participating in the event will be honored during the Bentley University men’s ice hockey game against RIT at Bentley Arena on Friday (Nov. 21) night at 7 p.m. ET.

For more information on the 2025 USA Hockey Blind Classic, and USA Hockey’s blind hockey discipline, click here.