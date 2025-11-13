Honda Added As Official Sponsor of USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Honda, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, has signed a multi-year agreement as an official sponsor of USA Hockey it was announced today.

“We’re excited to welcome Honda to the USA Hockey family,” said Tony Driscoll, assistant executive director of USA Hockey. “Their commitment to innovation and community align with our mission to grow and enhance the game throughout the country.”

Honda will have designation as the exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle of USA Hockey, including support of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams and U.S. National Sled Team.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Honda to deepen our support of the home team through this new relationship with USA Hockey,” said Ed Beadle, vice president of Digital Services & Marketing, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Honda has been helping provide unforgettable experiences for hockey fans for nearly two decades through our NHL partnership, and we’re proud to support Team USA athletes as they pursue their dreams for gold in Milano Cortina.”

Through the new partnership, Honda will provide vehicles and support major USA Hockey events such as youth and girls’ national championships and player development camps. Additionally, Honda will have activation opportunities at various USA Hockey events each season along with visibility through USA Hockey media channels.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT HONDA

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport, Prologue and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. The Honda electrified vehicle lineup, representing more than a quarter of total sales in 2024, includes the all-electric Prologue SUV, the fuel-cell-electric CR-V e:FCEV, and hybrid-electric models including Accord, CR-V, and Civic, with a hybrid-electric Prelude set to join the lineup late this year.