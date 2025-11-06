USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic and Special Hockey Classic Set for This Week

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 8th annual USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic, which begins today (Nov. 6) and runs through Sunday (Nov. 9) at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

The four-day event brings Warrior hockey teams together from around the country to participate in a weekend of competition, camaraderie, and celebration for disabled U.S. military veterans.

Warrior hockey, the largest of USA Hockey’s six disabled disciplines, is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. military veterans. For more information on Warrior hockey, click here.

For additional event information, including the game schedule, click here.