USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic and Special Hockey Classic Set for This Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic in Wesley Chapel, Fla., and the USA Hockey Special Classic in Wayne, N.J., will be played this week.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 8th annual USA Hockey Long Drink Warrior Classic, which begins today (Nov. 6) and runs through Sunday (Nov. 9) at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla.
The four-day event brings Warrior hockey teams together from around the country to participate in a weekend of competition, camaraderie, and celebration for disabled U.S. military veterans.
Warrior hockey, the largest of USA Hockey’s six disabled disciplines, is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. military veterans. For more information on Warrior hockey, click here.
For additional event information, including the game schedule, click here.
The 7th annual USA Hockey Special Classic will begin tomorrow (Nov. 7) at the Ice Vault in Wayne, N.J.
The event, which runs through Sunday (Nov. 9), is an annual celebration of USA Hockey’s special hockey discipline where players and teams gather from across the country for a weekend of fun and camaraderie.
The special hockey discipline provides people with a wide range of cognitive and developmental disabilities the opportunity to play hockey in an environment that is adapted to level of ability, with an emphasis on having fun through teamwork and social interaction. For more information on special hockey, click here.
For additional event information, including a full schedule, click here.
NOTE: For the complete schedule of USA Hockey’s disabled hockey events throughout the 2024-25 season, click here.