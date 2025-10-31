Shane Soderwall’s Long Road to Division I Hockey Pays Off at Clarkson

Shane Soderwall’s hockey journey to this point is a tale of “many.”

Many success stories, many lessons learned and many stops on the way to stardom.

“It’s all of those things for me,” Soderwall said. “When you look back on my journey, you wouldn’t think a guy who played Division III hockey would be playing at the D-I level. But sometimes you have to reflect on your journey and your hard work. I’m super grateful to be where I am today.”

And where exactly is Soderwall? Well, he’s a goaltender for Clarkson University who has put in his dues to get to this point.

Working backwards, Soderwall spent the previous two seasons at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. His accolades there included winning the Sid Watson Award as the Division III National Player of the Year, leading the Colonels to the Division III Frozen Four and setting several program records, not to mention tying the NCAA Division III record with 98 saves in a four-overtime thriller against Hobart in the 2024 quarterfinals.

Still, Soderwall dreamed of something bigger.

Therefore, he entered the transfer portal after last season. Division I schools were interested, and that moment when he received the call cementing his spot at Clarkson is entrenched in his memory.

“It was a special moment for me to finally be able to live out that dream,” said Soderwall. “I’m just super thankful to be at Clarkson, and I’m going to continue to work hard.”

Indeed, his hard work continues to pay off. He allowed two goals or fewer in three of his first five starts for the Golden Knights and he already has posted a signature victory. He made 36 saves in a come-from-behind upset of No. 4 Penn State on Oct. 9 — a meaningful moment for a player who has climbed the mountain of amateur hockey.

“Being able to play in front of that many people was pretty surreal for me,” said Soderwall, who blanked the Nittany Lions in the third period before 6,249 fans. “At the D-III level, we made it to the Frozen Four and I thought that was a lot of people. Being able to play against such a highly skilled team was pretty crazy. The number one thing for me was trying to stay in the moment.”

Of course, Soderwall has thrived in plenty of different environments during his hockey career. The 23-year-old spent two seasons playing for the Rochester Grizzlies in the NA3HL and then spent two years with the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL prior to his stint at Curry College.

With the Grizzlies, Soderwall enjoyed personal success (getting named NA3HL Goalie of the Year) and team success, as he led Rochester to the league championship game.

Keep in mind too that Soderwall left home as a junior hockey player, spending four years away from Algonquin, Illinois, living with host families in Rochester, Minnesota, and Anchorage, Alaska. No easy task for any teenager, regardless of how skilled he is at stopping pucks.

“I wouldn’t say I had any bad experiences,” said Soderwall. “You’ll have stretches where you don’t play as well, but you can take away things from each game, each stop, and learn from that. Each league has given me a chance to work my way up to play D-I hockey, so there’s a lot of good at each stop.”

Amid his rise through junior hockey, Soderwall also got to participate in the Utah Mammoth’s development camp over the summer.

“That was super special,” Soderwall said. “It was a great step for me, being able to be in that pro setting. I’ll always look back on that moment and be super grateful.”

In terms of his aspirations moving forward, Soderwall believes consistency is the name of the game.

“For me, it’s just not changing much,” he said. “Trust what you can do. You’ve made it to this point in your life for a reason, so trust what you‘ve been working on your whole life. Try to perfect the simple things — what you can control — is something I’ve really taken note of.”

Of course, there is always the mental component of being a goaltender, although Soderwall has prioritized that part of his game for years.

“I compete, but I’m calm,” he said. “That’s a trait all goalies should have — being calm, trusting the process. Also, being a good teammate is huge. You want your forwards and ‘D’ to play for you, and I want them to have that trust in me too.”

It’s no surprise that Soderwall understands the importance of trust and teamwork, especially since he acknowledges the village that has come together to get him to this point in his hockey career.

After all, Soderwall’s fan club, just like all the other aspects of his life, has always been a group of “many.”

“I have a great support system, on and off the ice,” he said. “It wasn’t just me who got me to where I am. A lot of great coaches, great teammates, my mom and dad traveling all across the country for me to play.”

And no matter where Soderwall has played over the years, or where he goes from here, it has all been worth it.

“You only dream about playing D-I,” Soderwall said. "Having your school paid for, helping out mom and dad — who have sacrificed so much for me — and just seeing how proud they are of me is super special.”

