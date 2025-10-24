With Hockey Players Skating Faster, Officials Need to be Able to Keep Up

One of the talking points about hockey in 2025 is how the game has never been faster.

Players, even at the youth level, are attacking the game with more speed and skill. One of the fastest sports on earth has found its next level.

With players continuing to get faster, it’s important for officials to be able to keep up.

That’s something that was on Billy Hancock’s mind this past weekend when USA Hockey hosted a Dynamic Skating & Try Officiating Event at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.

“That’s right, the game is faster and as officials go, you get to the spot where it’s an opportunity to be involved in something like that, where you can be connected in a faster game,” said Hancock, the coordinator of youth officiating development for USA Hockey. “It’s something that kind of drove a lot for our camp in that way.”

The target audience for this past Sunday’s event was newer officials, and Hancock said he was pleased with the sold-out turnout of 21 officials between 12 and 57 years old — most of whom were teenagers that had worked less than five games. Two were even brand new to the craft.

All the participants had played the game before and were stronger skaters, Hancock said, but being a dynamic skater as player and as a referee are two different things, which organizers attempted to demonstrate on the very first drill.

“We have plenty of dynamic skating courses for players, but none of those really exist for officials, so it was about getting them out of their comfort zone and skate like a referee,” Hancock said. “On the very first drill, one of the players noted how weird it was to skate this way without a stick. The point was to show the different positioning we have in officiating and how to be better prepared for it.”

Hancock said the reach of this event will go beyond just the participants this weekend, with USA Hockey capturing videos for drills and educational tools that can be shared with others across the country.

They also maxed out their usage of the ice as best as possible.

After about 90 minutes of skating drills and working on positioning, participants played 90 minutes of shinny hockey, with each rotating in as an official for short shifts.

“We also shadowed them and worked with them, helping the officials understand where to stand, how to position themselves,” Hancock said. “It was something where everyone seemed to enjoy it; we even had the two people that weren’t registered officials make the decision to officially register after that.”

It’s something that brings a smile to Hancock’s face, who sees part of his job as encouraging as many people as possible to connect through the sport and give officiating a try. While most of the participants in the event this weekend were younger, he wanted it to be known that the older first-time officials are just as important.

“We often get kids or teenagers getting into it, but it’s important for us that people know that you can be in your 20s or 30s or older and get into officiating for the first time,” he said. “It’s supposed to be welcoming that way, and it’s a great way for people to connect with the sport in another or new way.”

It’s also something that gives people a new appreciation for the sport, Hancock said.

“Anyone will look at hockey differently and enjoy it even more after the first time they officiate a game,” he said. “You are used to seeing it one way, and then you get to see things differently and it’s really enjoyable. That’s something that I think many former players realize once they give it a try.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.