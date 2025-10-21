Former NHL Star Matt Herr Gives Back as a Grassroots Official

Matt Herr has skated in front of thousands of fans as a National Hockey League player, won two NCAA championships at Michigan in the 1990s and represented his country at the 1996 World Junior Tournament. But donning the black and white stripes for the first time to officiate a 10U game? Now…that was pressure.

“I admit it, I was nervous,” said Herr, a one-time USA Hockey Player Development Manager, who began officiating games at the grassroots level a few years ago. “It’s a challenge, and that’s part of what I like about the job. I’m really enjoying it and having fun.”

Herr, whose full-time gig is as the National Hockey League’s Senior Director of Youth Hockey and industry growth, took the time to talk about what inspired him to become an official and his development journey, and offered some advice for players who may be considering experiencing the sport from this unique perspective.

USA Hockey: How did you get started as a game official? What inspired you?

Herr: It started when I was in Maryland, just trying to get involved. I had played in the NHL, worked for USA Hockey, coached Hlinka (Memorial Tournament) teams and also my son’s and daughter’s teams. I was just looking for ways to stay active and skate and be involved in the game. I figured, why not give the other side a shot? I got certified, but then COVID happened and it was hard for us to get games. Then I moved back to New York, got re-certified and started doing some games and it went from there.

USA Hockey: How did your first “real” game go?

Herr: It was at Ice Time Sports in Newburgh, N.Y. Thankfully, I had a guy, who was the assigner, that really helped me out. I was nervous. Here I am, I’ve played in front of thousands of people and I was nervous to referee a 10U game. He said, “don’t worry, I got you.” Obviously, I can skate, but I realized, this is pretty hard, to have to get in the right position. It wasn’t easy. But then you call your first penalty and really start to figure out the flow of the game.

USA Hockey: What has your development journey been like as an official?

Herr: I went through the Level 1, Level 2, did all the videos and modules. The hardest part for me was getting the game experience or higher-level games. I want to be critiqued and get better. In New York they had a great program where someone would come and watch and evaluate you. It was great for me, because after the game the mentor came into the locker room and said, you should do this or that, and it helped me immensely. I know sometimes I’m out of position. I think if any official is going to progress, they need to make sure they’re open to those critiques.

USA Hockey: What have been the development steps that helped you the most?

Herr: When you’re starting out as an official, it’s about positioning, are you in the right position to make the call, so the video has helped a ton. In the two-man system, sometimes it’s really hard, even if you’re a good skater, to follow the play and get to the right places. I thought, I’m a good skater, I can do this, but there are definitely times when I say, ‘shoot, I should have been over there.” Video has helped me have a better understanding of where I need to be at times to make the call. But ultimately, you have to do games – higher-level games, lower-level games, to get a feel for everything.

I’ve reffed with some younger kids who have been really impressive. There was one 14-year-old, who knew all the rules and had the on-ice awareness and thoughtfulness that makes a great official. He called a penalty shot doing a high-end girls 14U game. It was awesome and it shows the quality of USA Hockey’s system.

For me, it’s been about finding my style, so the coaches and players know what I’m calling from game to game. And then just trying to be more consistent. That’s the one big thing I’ve learned. Sometimes I feel like I call a game completely different, but I do try to be as consistent as possible.

USA Hockey: How far do you want to go as an official?

Herr: I would love to do more higher-level games. I look at it as a challenge, as long as my body holds up. I can still skate and get to where I need to be. And, I love being around the game and this is a whole new angle for me. I also enjoy being part of the official community. I didn’t realize it was such a great community of people that are out there, helping each other. It’s been eye-opening for me and a really fun experience. I 100% have gained a new respect for officiating.

So, I help out where needed. I tell the assigners, I never want to take games from guys who want to pursue it as a career. I’ll do as many high-end games as possible, and also some 12U games. I did a Mite Jamboree last year and was the monitor, someone to help the younger officials. I’m trying to be involved any way I can.

USA Hockey: What advice would you have for new officials or former players about taking the leap into officiating?

Herr: Watch hockey and watch the officials. My wife laughs at me, because we’ll go to NHL games and I’ll be watching the officials now instead of the players. I’m always curious, why or how do they get out of the way in this situation, when they drop the puck how do they back out of the circle. For 40 years I’ve been watching the players and trying to get better and where they’re moving the puck, and now I’m watching the officials. Also, I would say don’t be afraid to ask questions. Just like being a player asking your coaches. Ask questions of your partners, are there things I can do to improve, things you saw that I could have done better, to help you. I try to do that all the time.

Officiating is a great way to stay involved in the game. It takes a while to learn the game and seeing it from this side, you catch on a little faster. It still takes practice like anything else. It’s a craft. And you really have to learn your craft. Going from playing to officiating, it’s almost like going back to the starting point, back at level one again. But I’m really enjoying it.