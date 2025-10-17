Dozens of Kids Hit the Ice for Downtown Milwaukee’s First Try Hockey For Free Event

In the heart of downtown Milwaukee, kids who had never set foot on the ice before quickly learned the basics of the sport thanks to a recent Try Hockey For Free event.

The Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association, in partnership with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League and the USA Hockey Foundation, hosted the event on Oct. 4 at Panther Arena, home of the Admirals.

More than two dozen kids participated in learn-to-skate exercises and age-appropriate hockey skill games.

“We had 30 some kids on the ice,” said Fran Finco, president of the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association. “We had some youth volunteers, and we had coaches from all the programs. Some of them were presidents of their organizations. So, it was pretty exciting.”

“We had girls, had boys, and minority families involved, which is what we hoped for in the Milwaukee area,” Finco said. “We got a potpourri of the cross-section of the population. So, we were happy with that, and we were happy with the numbers.”

Dan Jablonic, a manager of player development for USA Hockey, led volunteers from the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals. Ozaukee, Elmbrook, Arrowhead and Milwaukee SHAW hockey programs helped children who were on the ice for the first time gain skating skills.

Representatives from the Milwaukee Admirals also attended the event.

Properly sized equipment, including skates, was provided as needed for participants, who also received a hockey stick and a red, white and blue USA Hockey jersey.

Then it was out onto the ice where the first timers learned that falling was inevitable, as was getting up.

“They had the kids out on the ice for 40 minutes maybe, including all the kids who didn't know how to skate, or no clue how to skate,” Finco said. “They were all bundled up, and they'd fall down and get up, and they didn't get hurt.”

Once the participants got a basic feel for being on the ice, they were quickly immersed in a game.

Parents also were provided a primer called Hockey 101, based on one used in Minnesota, that covered topics such as what to expect as a new hockey parent, equipment, volunteer opportunities and learning about the sport.

Parents also received contact information for all six hockey associations that were in attendance, as well as information on a grant program for first-time skaters of color in Wisconsin.

Robin Bilsborough, the girls & women’s director for WAHA, as well as the Region 5 director, was pleased with the number of girls who participated.

“I would say a third of the participants were female,” Bilsborough said. “That's a great thing. And it's pretty reflective of right now what our female participation is in the sport.”

Bilsborough didn’t actually play the sport until adulthood. Four of her five children played hockey, with her youngest daughter now playing at Aurora University in Illinois.

This weekend – Oct. 17-19 – is the IIHF World Girls’ Hockey Weekend with events taking place throughout the United States.

Bilsborough said the rapid growth of high school girls’ hockey in Wisconsin is indicative of a corresponding jump at the youth level.

“Volume equals talent is a kind of an anecdote that people say often because the more girls you have playing, the more opportunity for girls to get better, and for the good athletes to rise, basically,” she said. “[There’s been a] huge increase in the number of girls teams across the state starting at younger ages, which allows more girls to enter the sport.”

Bilsborough said one goal of the Milwaukee Try Hocky For Free event was simply to reach the widest possible audience, including kids who previously did not have access to an introductory event.

“It's a welcoming sport. We want all these kids to try it,” Bilsborough said. “It's an opportunity that they maybe didn't know about.”

“Actually, I'm super proud of the state of Wisconsin to be honest with you,” she said. “We have some of the largest number of Try Hockey For Free events in the country. We are right up there with Minnesota. While we don't have quite the same population playing, our youth organizations are super passionate about trying to continue to promote and grow the sport.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.