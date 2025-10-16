USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Baron® Championship Rings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year agreement with Baron® Championship Rings, making the company an official sponsor of USA Hockey and the official championship ring provider of the organization.

As part of the partnership, Baron® Championship Rings will design and produce custom, championship rings for U.S. national teams that earn gold medals in international play.

Championship rings will also be designed and produced for other select USA Hockey events, including various national championships.

“We’re excited to welcome Baron to the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Championships create memories that last a lifetime, and we look forward to having Baron contribute to efforts in honoring those moments in a truly special way.”

Baron® Championship Rings has built a reputation as one of the premier providers of championship rings, with custom designs that capture the spirit of competition and accomplishment.

“Baron Championship Rings is honored to join forces with USA Hockey,” said Kevin Kloostra, senior account executive at Baron Championship Rings. “Our passion is creating rings that are more than jewelry, they’re lasting symbols of achievement, sacrifice, and pride. Together with USA Hockey, we look forward to celebrating champions at every level and preserving the memories of their greatest moments for generations to come.”

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, PWHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT BARON® CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS

As a Championship-focused brand, Baron® Championship Rings is relentlessly committed to designing and crafting superior, story-driven products.

Our Mission is to create and deliver Championship Rings that embody the journey, moment, and legacy of our high school, college, and pro-market clients.

Our People are the cornerstone of our success. We are dedicated to providing a positive and supportive work environment that fosters growth, development, and innovation. We believe that when our employees thrive, so do our customers and partners.

Our Process is designed to ensure that every Championship Ring we create is of the highest quality, from start to finish. We employ a meticulous approach to every step of the process, from design to production to delivery. This attention to detail and commitment to excellence sets us apart.

Our Product is more than just a Championship Ring; it symbolizes achievement and excellence.

We take pride in creating Championship Rings that are not only visually stunning but also represent the hard work and dedication of the teams and individuals who earn them.

www.baronrings.com