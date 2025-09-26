Upcoming Try Hockey For Free Event in Milwaukee Provides Kids the Chance to Learn from Beginner’s Mistakes

For young skaters, getting up off the ice might be just as important as first getting on it.

Milwaukee-area boys and girls will get a chance to experience being on the ice during a Try Hockey For Free event on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Panther Arena, home of the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

The event is presented by the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) in partnership with the Admirals and the USA Hockey Foundation. Children interested in attending can sign up HERE.

Introductory events go a long way toward reassuring kids that a contact sport does not automatically lead to injury.

“It’s that first time that they fall down and they realize it doesn’t hurt that bad, and then they learn how to get up,” said Jon Greenberg, president of the Milwaukee Admirals, the top minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. “Our players tell them, ‘I fall all the time.’ Basically, you learn how to get up. It’s kind of like life. You’re going to get knocked down and you’ve got to learn how to get back up.”

Several other associations in southeastern Wisconsin have hosted or will be hosting Try Hockey For Free events this fall, but the Milwaukee event is the only one in the heart of downtown with a variety of mass transit options.

“We wanted to do a Try Hockey For Free in Milwaukee this year, and next year, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison, so we can get some city center kids exposed to hockey over the next two- to three-year period,” said Fran Finco, president of the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association.

Equipment, including skates, is provided for participants, although players can also bring their own. The first 70 registrants will receive a complimentary jersey and beginner stick.

Coaches from WAHA and USA Hockey, as well as area high school players, will lead and conduct the on-ice sessions. Representatives from other local hockey associations also will be on hand for parents or guardians to learn more about team and youth program opportunities, as well as a grant program for first-time skaters of color in Wisconsin.

“This is about giving kids an opportunity to learn how to skate,” Finco said. “And, if they already know how to skate, or even a little bit — half the rink will be instruction on skating and the other half of the rink will be small games hockey where they do stuff with a hockey stick.”

Many of the event’s activities, such as passing small balls, keep away, shooting drills and fundamental movement skills are part of USA Hockey’s player development model for participants of all ages, as well as different experience and skill sets.

“That’s what we're trying to do here, give them an opportunity to learn how to play some of the activities that eventually lead to the game,” Finco said. “Or if you've never been on the ice before, let's get you on the ice.”

The Try Hockey For Free event is another opportunity to promote youth hockey by the Milwaukee Admirals.

“When we were approached about whether we would be a site for an event like this, it really fits into our mission to grow the game within southeastern Wisconsin,” Greenberg said. “It’s the start of our training camp, so it really seemed to make a lot of sense to try and get kids started at the same time.

“We’re happy to accept kids coming from anywhere to be able to play hockey,” he said. “The more kids playing, the better. If we can help give that first experience of them getting on the ice, we are very much in favor of doing that.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.