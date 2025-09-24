Fall Classic Provides Youth Players a Chance to See what it Takes to Play in the USHL

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The United States Hockey League’s annual Fall Showcase is a season-opening spotlight for all players involved.

Frank Butler, the senior director of player personnel for the USHL, always intends to highlight not just the top junior hockey league in the United States, but also hundreds of the best youth hockey players throughout the country during the Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex near Pittsburgh.

“It’s important to expose these players and youth teams to the USHL and having them see what a USHL game is like,” Butler said. “It’s an event like no other. We love doing it, and the biggest part for the kids is to get out there and see USHL hockey.”

At the Fall Classic, each USHL team plays two regular-season games, while hundreds of players across 94 youth teams from more than 40 organizations compete in 14U, 15U, 16U and 18U youth tournaments.

Throughout the weekend, Butler said there were more than 400 scouts watching the action, including NHL teams, colleges and junior hockey organizations.

“The tournament grew a bunch, and we were able to get some more teams in and get kids some different opportunities,” Butler said. “It’s a big number and a heavy lift, but we love doing it every year and the Penguins do a great job of helping us. It’s great and any time we can grow it, that’s important.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins Elite shut out the Boston Jr. Eagles for the 14U title, while a big third period helped Little Caesars defeat Fox Motors Hockey Club for the 15U championship in an all-Michigan showdown.

The 16U and 18U tournaments concluded on Monday, but didn’t feature championship games. Five different teams finished 4-0 in the 16U tournament, with the North Jersey Avalanche boasting the best goal differential of plus-16. In the 18U tournament, Connecticut’s South Kent was the only team to finish with a perfect 4-0 record.

“It’s something we take a lot of pride in,” Butler said. “We want to give players from the United States opportunities to play on some of the grandest stages and just be able to provide an opportunity for these kids to showcase their skills.”

The youth tournament has taken place at the Fall Classic every year for the past decade. Butler estimated that on any given USHL roster, there are probably about 50% of players who have participated in the youth tournament.

“That’s kind of cool and unique,” he said. “The players look back and they’re here in the USHL now, but two or three years ago, they were playing in the youth tournament. When you dive through the rosters, there are some players on USHL rosters that have played in the tournament and they’re very familiar with this event.”

Butler said the Fall Classic provides youth players with a valuable experience to see what it takes to make it to USHL.

“There are a lot of kids who aspire to play in the USHL, but they’ve never seen a USHL game, and they don’t know how hard it is to play at this level,” Butler said. “Having them come to a game, to see how hard these guys compete … to maybe talk to someone and see how they take care of themselves is super valuable for a teenager.”

Glenn Hefferan, the USHL commissioner, praised the value of the youth tournament as it pertains to the overall development of younger hockey players.

“The development that has been happening at the youth level is really good, and we have to get our players somewhere,” Hefferan said. “Tons of those kids find their way [to the USHL] and that’s why we do it. Players aspire to play here and that’s the point. They want structured development and that’s something we’ve mastered really well.”

