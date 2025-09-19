Declaration of Excellence Allows USHL to Further Focus on Player Health and Development

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Glenn Hefferan feels that a player-first focus is key for the United States Hockey League as it looks to separate itself from other junior hockey leagues throughout the world.

Back in April, the USHL partnered with the NHL and USA Hockey to announce the Declaration of Excellence, an initiative to provide USHL players as many resources as possible to prepare them for the next level.

The beginnings of the initiative were on full display to begin the season during the USHL Fall Classic, which kicked off on Wednesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex near Pittsburgh.

“Everyone is excited to be back at it again and playing in the regular season,” said Hefferan, who’s been the USHL commissioner since 2023. “Everybody always enjoys getting the season underway, shaking off the cobwebs and getting started.”

This is the 10th-straight year the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice facility has hosted the Fall Classic. Each USHL team is scheduled to play two regular-season games across five days, while 40 youth programs and 94 teams spread throughout four different divisions will compete in separate tournaments over the weekend.

“We’re the only one of the major leagues to do this,” Hefferan said. “We give the scouts and the NHL guys a lot of opportunities to see all of our players in one location over a five-day period. That helps them, but it also helps our players.”