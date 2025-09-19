Declaration of Excellence Allows USHL to Further Focus on Player Health and Development

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Glenn Hefferan feels that a player-first focus is key for the United States Hockey League as it looks to separate itself from other junior hockey leagues throughout the world.
Back in April, the USHL partnered with the NHL and USA Hockey to announce the Declaration of Excellence, an initiative to provide USHL players as many resources as possible to prepare them for the next level.
The beginnings of the initiative were on full display to begin the season during the USHL Fall Classic, which kicked off on Wednesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex near Pittsburgh.
“Everyone is excited to be back at it again and playing in the regular season,” said Hefferan, who’s been the USHL commissioner since 2023. “Everybody always enjoys getting the season underway, shaking off the cobwebs and getting started.”
This is the 10th-straight year the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice facility has hosted the Fall Classic. Each USHL team is scheduled to play two regular-season games across five days, while 40 youth programs and 94 teams spread throughout four different divisions will compete in separate tournaments over the weekend.
“We’re the only one of the major leagues to do this,” Hefferan said. “We give the scouts and the NHL guys a lot of opportunities to see all of our players in one location over a five-day period. That helps them, but it also helps our players.”
Hockey is back!— USA Hockey (@usahockey) September 18, 2025
The @USHL Fall Classic is here, and the @NAHLHockey season is rolling with the Fall Showcase set for next week. It's an exciting year ahead for these leagues that help shape the future of college and professional hockey! pic.twitter.com/kHqgr67j0E
The USHL is the top junior ice hockey league that’s sanctioned by USA Hockey.
Last week, Hefferan and the USHL continued the discussion with NHL general managers to see how they could help the junior league’s athletes.
“This takes what we were already doing and amplifies that message to say, ‘Hey, these are things that are on our drawing board,” he said. “We want to perfect those things from an NHL standpoint, so we absolutely know we’re going in the right direction from a developmental and training standpoint.”
During the 2024-25 season, more than half of the NCAA Division I roster spots belong to players with USHL experience, while more than 25 percent of NHL players had also played in the USHL. This past June, there were 40 direct picks from the USHL during the 2025 NHL Draft.
“The landscape can change in terms of ground rules, but it doesn’t change the way we develop players,” Hefferan said. “We’re still doing two-to-one practice to game ratios and we’re still playing 92% of our games on the weekend. These are all things that are athlete focused and they’re all important steps for our athletes.”
Through the Declaration of Excellence, the USHL implemented consistent, high-performing standards across the league’s 16 teams, which includes league-wide strength, conditioning and recovery programs, comprehensive wellness and mental health support and an optimized athlete-healthy schedule, featuring an average of three days between games for training and recovery.
There’s also resources for nutrition, personalized academic planning and tutoring, plus improvements in coaching and professional development, officiating, safety and game operations.
“The recovery … just the practice and game schedule, we have a good cadence to our schedule,” Hefferan said. “We’re not shoving a lot at our players. When you’re on the road and you’re on long trips, you’re not practicing. You’re getting in a pregame skate, but you’re not practicing and getting that skill time and skill development on a consistent basis and that’s what makes players improve.”
It’s all part of the way that the USHL continues to expand athlete-centered initiatives to produce elite players who will be ready to succeed once they move on to the NCAA or the NHL.
“I’m very confident that we have the best coaches, general managers and owners in the game,” Hefferan said. “Are we perfect? No. This is a lot of fun and there’s a lot of great things happening, but we’re always going to be a work in progress.”
