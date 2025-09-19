Over 7,500 Children Nationwide Attend Try Hockey For Free Events, Presented by Discover, on Sept. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – More than 7,500 children across the United States tried hockey last Saturday (Sept. 13) during the first of USA Hockey’s two national Try Hockey For Free Days, presented by Discover, for the 2025-26 season.

Try Hockey For Free is a nationwide USA Hockey initiative focused on providing an opportunity for kids across the country to try the sport of hockey without cost. Saturday’s event also served as a part of the organization’s Welcome Back Week, presented by Winmark.

Certified coaches and volunteers provided instruction, with host sites providing equipment to borrow.

AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kansas, led the nation with 123 participants, followed by Blue Sport Stable in Superior, Colorado, with 78 and New Hope Ice Arena in New Hope, Minnesota, with 70 kids trying the sport.

Of the 7,500 kids who tried hockey for free on Saturday, 2,500 were girls. The day included 27 girls-specific Try Hockey For Free events around the country, with 530 girls trying the sport as part of the Washington Capitals' ALL CAP ALL HER initiative, highlighted by 54 at the Ashburn Ice House in Ashburn, Virginia.

With the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, as well as sponsors and local associations, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free, presented by Discover, is designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport of hockey. The events are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative.

NOTES: Wisconsin and Minnesota each staged 34 Try Hockey For Free Events to lead the nation ... All 12 USA Hockey Districts participated in Try Hockey For Free ... Discover is the official presenting sponsor of Try Hockey For Free … The second national Try Hockey For Free is set for March 7 as part of USA Hockey's Hockey Week Across America celebration ... Now in its 16th season, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free initiative has introduced over 287,000 children to the sport of hockey.