Ten American Officials Selected to Work 2026 Olympic Winter Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Ten American officials have been selected by the International Ice Hockey Federation to officiate the women’s and men’s hockey tournaments at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Kelly Cooke (Boston, Mass.), Melissa Doyle (White Bear Lake, Minn.), Samantha Hiller(Boulder, Colo.) and Amanda Tassoni (Smithfield, R.I.) will serve as referees in the women’s tournament, while Sarah Buckner (Duluth, Minn.), Jennifer Cameron-Ward (Hollywood, Fla.) and Kirsten Welsh (Pittsburgh, Pa.) will serve as linespersons.

Sean MacFarlane (Spokane, Wash.) will represent the U.S. as a referee at the men’s tournament with Nick Briganti (Meriden, Ct.) and Jake Davis (Wyandotte, Mich.) serving as linesmen.

The men’s tournament will also utilize NHL officials and those selected are anticipated to be announced in January.

The IIHF also selected Stacey Livingston (Utica, N.Y.) and Melissa Szkola (St. Clair Shores, Mich.) as officiating coaches.

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place February 4-22 in Milan and Cortina, Italy, with the women’s hockey tournament taking place February 5-19, and the men’s tournament running from February 11-22.