USA Hockey NCAA Division I College Hockey Polls Start Tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Hockey NCAA Division I college hockey polls will begin tomorrow (Sept. 16) with the women’s preseason poll being released, while the men’s preseason poll is slated to be announced on Sept. 29.

Men’s polls will be announced each Monday at 2 p.m. ET during the season and women’s polls will be available each Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Published in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, polls will be announced weekly via USA Hockey’s website and social media channels.

The 2025-26 season marks the 31st year for the men’s poll, which started in 1995-96. The women’s poll is in its 27th season, having commenced in 1999-2000.

