USA Hockey Releases New Video Highlighting Opportunities for American Players

From playing in youth leagues -- to advancing to play high school or prep school and then junior hockey through the Tier I USHL or Tier II NAHL – the path for American players aspiring to play in college and ultimately the NHL is well defined.

“We’re proud of the fact that most of the players in our league move on to play college hockey and over the past 11 seasons, we’ve had the most NHL draft picks of any single junior league in the world” said Glenn Hefferan, president and commissioner of the USHL. “Our model reflects what is best for the development of junior-aged players.”

Today, more kids are playing hockey than ever before and there are more Americans in the NHL than at any other time in history.

“USA Hockey, the NAHL and the USHL have a common core commitment to player development and advancement,” said Mark Frankenfeld, commissioner and president of the NAHL. “The resources, national exposure and long-lasting partnership within the USA Hockey development model create a clear-cut pathway to college hockey and beyond. Players to no have to leave the country to advance their careers, they can do it right here in a proven development model with an incredible track record.”