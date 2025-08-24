Keep Paying It Forward

Kevin Redding, the referee-in-chief for Connecticut, has been involved with USA Hockey for more than 35 years. Redding started as an official at the grassroots level, which helped him progress to NCAA Division I men’s hockey and the American Hockey League. Redding also worked three IIHF world Junior Championships, two IIHF Men’s World Championships and the 2006 Olympic Winter Games.

Regardless, Redding explained that he still has mentors in his life to help him navigate challenges that may arise, and he encourage the group on Sunday morning to keep mentors in their lives even as they leave Virginia as USA Hockey Tenured Officials.

“No matter what level you are at, and you will be tenured when you leave here, you can still have mentors in the game,” Redding said, circling back to the theme of the weekend: Officials Mentoring Officials. “People that have been there, done that. You also may be acting as a mentor to younger officials. This is a perfect time when you make a mistake, or a younger official makes a mistake, to reach out to a mentor and go here is what happened. Here is how I handled it. Is this right? How can I have done this better?

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to your mentors and don’t be afraid to be a mentor to other officials.”

Redding was joined on stage Sunday morning with Jenna Jashen, a grassroots official for more than 15 years in Montana, and Bob Mancini, USA Hockey’s assistant executive director of hockey development, for a panel discussion about Dealing With Mistakes And Maintaining Credibility.

During the discussion, Mancini talked candidly about his own lessons learned from his coaching career about how he could have handled certain situations better with officials.

Mancini later closed the symposium with how he sees the future growth of USA Hockey intertwined between players, officials and coaches. He reassured the group that officials will not be left on an island, and that everyone in USA Hockey will continue to work together to grow all aspects of the game.

It is just one reason why both the 2025 Advanced Officiating Symposium and last weekend’s 2025 USA Hockey Long Drink Level 5 Coaches Symposium had panel discussions featuring both coaches and officials.

“A bad official or bad experience because of an official could force a player to quit,” Mancini said. “It could make parents upset enough to take their child out of hockey. A bad experience by an official could force an official to quit.

“This is an ecosystem that we are all involved in. We all have to be a part of it, and all take equal responsibility for it to work. For me, the days of us and them are over. The coaches. The officials. The parents. If we can’t figure out a way to get everybody together and on the same page and pulling in the same direction, we are not going to be the greatest sport in the world. Both on the playing side and officiating side. We have to look at this as an ecosystem. We are in the same boat.”

Mancini then challenged the group to not just aspire to become the next Olympic or professional referee. Don’t necessarily aspire to reach the same level as the presenters who came to Virginia this weekend.

Instead, take the lessons learned and be those officials at the grassroots level.

“You have heard from some of the best people, we couldn’t have better role models. But be them in your arena. Be the best Thor Nelson you could be when you go out next month and do that youth game, adult game, junior game.

When you get on the ice for that 14U game on a Wednesday night at 9 o’clock, treat it like your Stanley Cup because that is what it is for every single one of us at USA Hockey. Take all these things and please help us move this forward. Every single person in this room is so important for what we do.”