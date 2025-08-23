Trust Your Judgment And Take Your Time

Chmielewski was leading a presentation on the idea of Hope vs. Courage and having a Unique Skillset and Mindset as an official during the second day of the three-day symposium just miles outside of the nation’s capital.

“This was one of our NHL themes more than a few years ago: Hope vs. Courage. We have all been there,” Chmielewski, who honed his craft through USA Hockey’s officiating development program, said. “However, the opposite end of the spectrum is courage. I want a referee who is courageous enough to step up when the game calls for it. Courageous enough to see a good clean hit and not penalize it.

“Courage doesn’t apply just to calling penalties, sometimes it takes courage to keep your arm down. Sometimes a no-call is courageous. We always want to have in our head the mindset of courage.”

It is not easy to always feel courageous as an official, and that is something that many in attendance have been helping each other through in Virginia.

The group of officials from various backgrounds are sharing ideas with each other to grow and develop, while also participating in compelling presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities tied to various topics in the officiating and hockey community.

“The biggest thing is knowing you are going to make mistakes,” Chmielewski said. “I am sure at this point you have all realized it, if not you will soon. So, the biggest thing is how you move on and what you learn. People say it is ok to make a mistake, but it is not ok to make that same mistake again. We have to learn and move on. But accepting we aren’t going to be perfect. At our level, any level, we are not going to be perfect, but we have to learn and constantly working to improve and always be learning from those mistakes.”

A big theme for the group to help limit those mistakes is trusting your judgment and understanding that you can take your time when making a call on the ice.

Fellow NHL referee Jake Brenk participated in a panel discussion with Chmielewski and Thor Nelson, who worked for over 20 seasons in the NHL as a linesperson, prior to giving a presentation with Nick Zaglifa entitled: Communication and Handling Difficult Situations.

“Trust what you see and that your first instinct is probably the right one,” Brenk said. “Going to a lot of your games, a lot of times that first instinct and what you think of the play is usually the right one.”

“You also have a lot more time than you think you do, especially when you have a scrum situation. We always have a little more time than we think we do in those situations.”

Brenk, a former NHL player turned official, and Chmielewski, a youth player who also officiated as a teenager, lived and worked together while in the ECHL.

Both current NHL officials used video examples throughout their presentations to show their own good and bad calls.

“Trust and credibility is not just given,” Chmielewski said. “It is earned over time. However, it can go away pretty quick too. Part of that credibility building is admitting when you are wrong. That is important for us as officials. We are not perfect. We are going to make mistakes, but don’t lie about it. Coaches and players can see right through that. They know as much you. We do need to defend our calls, trust our calls, but when we do make a mistake be honest and admit to it and you will be surprised how much credibility that gives you.”

Brenk encouraged the officials to work with their fellow officials on the ice. It is ok to ask for help.

“It is always important to have a quick huddle with your teammates and your linepersons,” Brenk said. “You can get a quick conversation before you go to the box and get everybody’s opinion. Sometimes it just validates what you saw and other times your partners may or may not agree with you.

“I am not offended as referee if my partner is trying to help me out.”

Most of all, Brenk and Chmielewski were happy to be back within the USA Hockey officiating community this weekend.

“I used to do a lot of youth officiating in my hometown growing up and my dad volunteered for many years with USA Hockey,” Brenk concluded. “To come and speak about officiating, we are all trying to get better no matter what level you are working. We all love the game, and these are fun things to come to.

“When you get to be in a room with people who are passionate about officiating and hockey, that is so much fun.”