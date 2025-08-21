2025 USA Hockey Advanced Officiating Symposium Begins Friday

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

The opening day of the symposium will feature a presentation from Brian Murphy, who officiated over 2,000 regular-season NHL games during his career and was enshrined into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.

Also on Friday, a panel discussion, featuring Scott Paluch, Dan Jablonic, Charlie O'Connor and GuiBradshaw, will take place, discussing how coaches and officials can work together.

SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Day two of the Advanced Officiating Symposium will feature 10 unique sessions, with a focus on mentorship, leadership and communication. Along with USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher, speakers include ThorNelson, Kristen Dieffenbach, Nick Zaglifa, Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski, Amanda Tassoni, and Joy Johnston.