2025 USA Hockey Advanced Officiating Symposium Begins Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 USA Hockey Advanced Officiating Symposium will begin Friday (Aug. 22) in Washington, D.C., and run through Sunday (Aug. 24). The event is the organization’s premier education event for active officials.
The Symposium will feature three days of compelling presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities highlighted by presentations by top officials from the highest levels of the game, including the NHL, IIHF and NCAA.
FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
The opening day of the symposium will feature a presentation from Brian Murphy, who officiated over 2,000 regular-season NHL games during his career and was enshrined into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023.
Also on Friday, a panel discussion, featuring Scott Paluch, Dan Jablonic, Charlie O'Connor and GuiBradshaw, will take place, discussing how coaches and officials can work together.
SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Day two of the Advanced Officiating Symposium will feature 10 unique sessions, with a focus on mentorship, leadership and communication. Along with USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher, speakers include ThorNelson, Kristen Dieffenbach, Nick Zaglifa, Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski, Amanda Tassoni, and Joy Johnston.
The evening will conclude with the Jamie Huntley-Park Award Ceremony, honoring Meg Brady as this year’s recipient. The Jamie Huntley-Park Award recognizes a female official who has made outstanding contributions to the growth of officiating and represents what it means to be a great teammate.
FINAL DAY HIGHLIGHTS
The final day of the Advance Officiating Symposium will open with a panel featuring Jenna Janshen, KevinRedding and Bob Mancini, and also include a mentoring workshop for attendees to share best practices.
For more information on the Advanced Officiating Symposium, click HERE.