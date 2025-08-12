USA Hockey Long Drink Level 5 Coaches Symposium Begins Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 USA Hockey Long Drink Level 5 Coaches Symposium will begin Thursday (Aug. 14) evening in Columbus, Ohio, and run through Sunday (Aug. 17).
More than 500 coaches seeking to attain their Level 5 certification, the highest offered by USA Hockey, will gather for the four-day event, which includes a star-studded lineup of guest speakers and breakout sessions featuring some of American hockey’s most prominent figures.
Headlining the list of speakers are Don Waddell (Detroit, Mich.), president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor of the Columbus Blue Jackets; NHL head coaches Jeff Blashill (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich./Chicago Blackhawks), Dan Muse (Canton, Mass./Pittsburgh Penguins), Mike Sullivan(Marshfield, Mass./New York Rangers), and Ryan Warsofsky (North Marshfield, Mass./San Jose Sharks); and former NHL head coaches John Tortorella (Boston, Mass.), Don Granato (Downers Grove, Ill.) and Derek LaLonde (Brasher Falls, N.Y.), who currently serves as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Dave Fischer (Colorado Springs, Colo.), USA Hockey’s senior director of communications, will serve as master of ceremonies for the event. Thursday’s slate is headlined by separate on-stage conversations with Waddell and Sullivan as well as the presentation of the Red Gendron Scholarship by Muse along with remarks from Mike MacMillan (Minneapolis, Minn.), USA Hockey national coach-in-chief, and Bill Switaj (Bay Village, Ohio), USA Hockey’s Mid-American District coach-in-chief.
Friday will feature a Q&A session with Tortorella who spent six seasons (2015-21) as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and is the ninth winningest NHL coach of all-time and second among Americans.
Sullivan and Ty Hennes (Kent, Wash.), assistant coach of the New York Rangers, will lead a presentation entitled “Developing Game Sense” and a conversation on the USA Hockey American Development Model with Hennes, Roger Grillo (Providence, R.I.), coaching consultant for the Montreal Canadiens, and Phil Osaer(Livonia, Mich.), former head of goaltending scouting and development for the Detroit Red Wings, will be moderated by Bob Mancini (Seaford, N.Y.), an original regional manager of the ADM and current assistant executive director of hockey development for USA Hockey.
On Saturday, Pat Kelleher (Belmont, Mass.), executive director of USA Hockey, will kick off a lineup of main stage speakers that includes Blashill; Lalonde; Heather Mannix (Detroit, Mich.), USA Hockey’s manager of education and player development; and Warsofsky.
Mike Trimboli (Massena, N.Y.), president of USA Hockey, will open Sunday’s festivities and be followed by Greg Moore (Lisbon, Maine), head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program; and Granato.
The recipient of the 2025 Red Gendron Memorial Scholarship is Megan Vaughan (Casco Bay, Maine), who has served as a coach and volunteer in Maine over the past 16 years.
Currently a coach with the Casco Bay Mariners association in her home state of Maine, Vaughan serves as the Mariners’ Tier IV hockey director and will serve as an assistant this upcoming season for the Mariners’ Girls Tier II 10U and 12U teams.
In addition to her roles with Casco Bay, Vaughan serves as the president of the Maine Girls Ice Hockey Association, which aims to grow the game by providing free equipment and hockey clinics for girls in Maine.
The Red Gendron Memorial Scholarship was created ahead of the 2023 Level 5 Symposium in honor of Red Gendron, who was the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine from 2013-2021 before he passed away in April of 2021. The scholarship covers all expenses for a coach to attend the event.