USA Hockey Long Drink Level 5 Coaches Symposium Begins Thursday

The recipient of the 2025 Red Gendron Memorial Scholarship is Megan Vaughan (Casco Bay, Maine), who has served as a coach and volunteer in Maine over the past 16 years.

Currently a coach with the Casco Bay Mariners association in her home state of Maine, Vaughan serves as the Mariners’ Tier IV hockey director and will serve as an assistant this upcoming season for the Mariners’ Girls Tier II 10U and 12U teams.

In addition to her roles with Casco Bay, Vaughan serves as the president of the Maine Girls Ice Hockey Association, which aims to grow the game by providing free equipment and hockey clinics for girls in Maine.

The Red Gendron Memorial Scholarship was created ahead of the 2023 Level 5 Symposium in honor of Red Gendron, who was the head men’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine from 2013-2021 before he passed away in April of 2021. The scholarship covers all expenses for a coach to attend the event.