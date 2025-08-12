Being an Unsung Hero of the Miracle on Ice was One of the Many Hockey Accomplishments of Bob Fleming’s Life

If you’re of a certain age, you might remember exactly where you were when it happened. John Fleming certainly does.

On Feb. 22, 1980, in Lake Placid, New York, the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team was playing the heavily favored Soviet Union in the Olympic Winter Games. A 21-year-old Fleming was keeping statistics there for Team USA, but he abandoned his post in the press box before the third period to get closer to the ice as it became apparent to him that something special might happen.

Fleming’s instinct proved correct. The Americans defeated the Soviets, 4-3, in a stunning upset, and then went on to beat Finland to win an improbable Olympic gold medal.

Much has been said and written about that remarkable night. Fleming will tell you that the Disney movie “Miracle” portrayed it quite accurately, except for one thing — the pivotal role that his father had played behind the scenes for that U.S. team.

Bob Fleming died July 31 at age 97 after a career in hockey well known to insiders but perhaps unappreciated by others. A quiet giant in the sport, he had served as chairman of the ice hockey committee for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and four other Olympics. He was one of the unseen men behind the miracle.

John Fleming remembered his father’s reaction to the shocking victory.

“I had never seen him so happy after that game,” Fleming recalled. “It was incredible. It’s almost surreal thinking back what that week was like. It was like a dream.”

As Fleming pointed out, that wasn’t an isolated example of his father’s organizational skills.

“He was always kind of a behind-the-scenes guy,” he said. “He was kind of a quiet, understated guy. He’s not always out in front, but he gets stuff done. He had a great run.”

Fleming said his dad loved his life and his family.

“He was an incredible role model,” he said. “I can’t even tell you how many people have reached out to me and just talking about the impact that he had on their lives. So much of life is the choices you make, but the one thing you don’t choose is your parents, and I sure drew the long straw.”

Bob Fleming served as the vice president of USA Hockey from 1970 to 1981, and he was a director for the organization for 33 years. He received the Lester Patrick Award in 1995, and in he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame along with the 1980 team in 2004.

As a player, he skated four seasons for the University of Minnesota and five years for the Rochester Mustangs of the USHL.

Away from the ice, Fleming worked for 43 years at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, rising to chief administrative officer of the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Foundation.

Fellow U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Ron DeGregorio was a Team USA player when he met Fleming in 1970-71. DeGregorio went on to become president of USA Hockey from 2003-2015, while also serving in a variety of other positions.

“I always was interested in talking to him because he was a bright guy,” DeGregorio said. “He was really helpful for me in terms of understanding what the administrative side of hockey was all about.”

DeGregorio added that Fleming did a lot to establish a foundation for a USA Hockey structure that got stronger over the years.

“He was a calming influence from my perspective on what we needed to get done to become better and better,” DeGregorio said. “He really gave me a little bit of a boost. He made you feel like you were doing things the right way. He had a lot to offer.”

Dave Ogrean, who was USA Hockey’s executive director from 1993-99 and 2005-2017, had just joined the organization in 1978 at age 25 when he met Fleming.

“A great guy,” Ogrean remembered. “As honest, as straight, as humble, as professional and as hard working as you could find. Loved hockey, and he loved the hockey people.

“Very even keeled and very intelligent. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the hockey world very, very much. The limelight was nothing that he ever, ever looked for. He was always ready to defer.”

Fleming is survived by his wife, Cynthia, as well as four children, 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Mayo Foundation, The USA Hockey Foundation or Hospice of the Valley.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.