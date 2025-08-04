A Random Meeting at a Birthday Party Helped Relaunch Dylan Sater’s Journey in Hockey.

About five years ago, Dylan Sater felt lost.

“I was working at a coffee shop, doing some traveling and trying to figure out what to do next in life,” Sater said.

One day, he attended a family friend’s birthday party and began talking to a woman who mentioned her nephew officiated hockey. She told Sater all about how her nephew traveled the world to work games.

Sater grew up playing hockey but had never considered working as an official. For whatever reason, that conversation inspired him to go to his local rink and enroll in a clinic for new officials.

“It was a Level 1 seminar, and really I was nothing more than learning how to hold my arm in the air and drop a puck,” Sater said. “But somehow that launched a path, and now, here we are.”

Roughly five years later, Sater, now 27, is one of the officials whp worked the World Junior Summer Showcase, whoich took place July 27 – Aug. 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Sater got his start through USA Hockey’s Advanced Officiating Development Program, which assigns officials to games in different junior leagues to help them gain experience. He officiated games in both the NAHL and USHL for years and now works professional games, recently completing his first season doing ECHL games.

Becoming an official led Sater to a reconnected love for the sport and a career path, he hopes, that could eventually lead to him working IIHF or NHL games as a referee.

“I was lucky to grow up around hockey, to be able to play it, and I was a decent player, but never going to do more than what I did,” he said. “It’s kind of funny how you can find a path out of nowhere through something like this.”

Sater was able to adapt quickly as an official for two reasons — his skating was already pretty good, and, in his words, he’d really matured as a communicator.

That’s something he talks often about when it comes to officiating games at various levels; it’s the referee’s job to understand the game and players.

“It’s something that when you are younger, you don’t realize how much experience and maturing can help you communicate in tough situations,” Sater said. “As you kind of work your way up through various levels, from junior to pro guys, you realize and respect the process and how to handle different scenarios.”

Sater said working the Summer Showcase was a good launching pad for this upcoming season, and an opportunity to prove himself to USA Hockey while working games with some of the top prospects in the world.

“You use it a couple different ways, first to knock off some rust after the summer, to really get going and move into this season,” Sater said. “But then with the level of players, some of the top players, top NHL draft picks, you get a good feel for the speed and working the game, what it takes to work and officiate top talent. It’s the type of thing that can really help move you forward.”

It’s also something that Sater, just five years ago, never would have imagined.

“It’s kind of funny how things work that way, you don’t really know where life is going to take you,” he said.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.