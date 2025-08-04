Odin Nelson was Born to be a Hockey Official

Odin Nelson has been around officiating his entire life.

His dad, Thor, was a long-time NHL linesperson who worked more than 1,000 games and officiated at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.

Nelson himself started officiating hockey games when he was just an 8-year-old, working games in his own age bracket and switching a stick for a whistle after he was done playing.

That set a strong foundation for a blossoming professional career that’s seen Nelson work his way through the junior ranks, into the ECHL and AHL, and is now closing in on eventually working in the NHL, just like his dad did.

Last week, Nelson was officiating games at the World Junior Summer Showcase, held July 27 – Aug. 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The Summer Showcase is often thought of as a window into the future of NHL players, but it’s also a look at some potential future NHL officials like Nelson.

It’s one of those things that Nelson doesn’t think about too much himself; this was always his path. But it’s a meaningful step after working other marquee events in the past calendar year like the USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game and the USHL’s Clark Cup Final.

“It’s a nice recognition in a job that really, normally, you don’t want to be recognized in,” Nelson said. “So when you are getting opportunities to do more in the game, and it’s a chance to grow, you really try to take advantage of it.”

Nelson attributes much of his early career success to his willingness to learn and listen to other older officials, including his dad, and others he’s both worked with and spoke to.

“As you move up you have to become more professional in the way you handle yourself, off the ice and on it, it’s kind of a mentality that you have to learn and adopt,” Nelson said. “You pick up a lot of that yourself, but there are things you learn from others and rely on that.”

Nelson, now 22, is also finding out that he’s gotten better as an official by helping teach others. In addition to working games, he mentors other new officials and has helped at clinics teaching the craft.

“It’s kind of funny to think about and a weird full circle thing when someone asks me about my career or how I found my path,” Nelson said. “I’ve even had officials older than me talk to me about my path and it’s been pretty cool to learn from others and have those conversations.”

More of those conversations likely happened this past week. Nelson also used that week to prepare for his upcoming season.

“The skill level and the speed is so high at this event,” Nelson said. “It’s a real opportunity to really get up to speed in late July so things are moving faster and you are ready for preseason games right around the corner.”

Based on Nelson’s current career trajectory, this won’t be the last time he’s working international competition.

“That’s kind of the goal, work your way up into more of the international opportunities,” Nelson said. “You control what you can, you do your job right, and you let things take care of themselves.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.