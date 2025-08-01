‘My Favorite Week of the Year’

AMHERST, N.Y. – The state of Washington made its presence felt throughout the week at Boys 15 Player Development Camp at the Northtown Center this summer.

From the positive energy off the ice that Jody Carpenter, the Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association president, brought to camp as a team leader for Team Orange to the on-ice performances of Washington natives Levi Ellingsen (Pasco, Wash.) and Thomas Ogee (Vancouver, Wash.), it was a week of celebration for the PNAHA affiliate.

Ellingsen starred at forward for Team Red, tallying five assists over four games, good for second-most on the team. Ogee, a defenseman, impressed for Team White, finishing second on the squad among d-men with two helpers in four contests.

“The camp experience has been great,” said Ellingsen. “All the team leaders have been great, and it’s really good competition here.”

The team leaders are not only essential to keeping the wheels turning at USA Hockey Player Development Camps, but they lead the charge on team-building on and off the ice at camp.

While overseeing Team Orange, Carpenter’s passion was on full display all week long. Despite his status as an already prominent volunteer in his home state, this was Carpenter’s third year as a volunteer at USA Hockey Boys National Player Development Camps, and the Tri-Cities, Washington, native wants to keep coming back each summer.

“I started doing these camps trying to figure out where our players needed to be at competitively. I felt that it was important to understand where the bar is and how far we needed to go to improve as a state,” added Carpenter. “Now I come back for the sheer enjoyment of being with the best kids in America and to be around truly exceptional hockey people.”

Carpenter grew up in North Dakota before moving to Washington at 16, where he played youth hockey and eventually went on to play college hockey at Itasca Community College and Washington State University.

When Carpenter’s son started playing 8U hockey in Tri-Cities in 2012, Carpenter decided to get involved by becoming a coach.

“I had one kid in hockey, then all of a sudden I had 12. And then from there I became coaching director with the Tri-Cities Jr. Americans, and then I had 400 kids playing hockey.”

Following his time with Tri-Cities, Carpenter became a development-focused volunteer in eastern Washington and was then elected president of PNAHA in 2023. This year, he was re-elected for a second two-year term.

Carpenter's desire to get involved goes beyond just helping kids out on the ice.

“I feel like hockey teaches so many life lessons,” he added. “Being a good teammate, being a good person, and playing a role as a member of the team. Learning humility, and how to put the team in front of yourself is a really cool life lesson.”

That team-first mentality is evident in his work both with PNAHA, and within the much smaller world of Boys 15 Camp.

When asked about the work being done at PNAHA this year, Carpenter noted, “Rob Kaufman is our senior coaching director, he’s doing a great job, and Marty Rubin is our youth coaching director, and he’s making a real difference.”

Since he took over as president of the affiliate in 2023, the total number of hockey players in the state has grown by nearly 10%. Carpenter and his team are hoping to continue positively impacting hockey in Washington at every level, and Ellingsen and Ogee have been a stellar reflection of that growth.

“Both of them being here at a national level, especially with both starting out in relatively smaller associations, to have them stay in-state and achieve at this level has been great,” added Carpenter.

Making sure the top players from the state remain in state without hurting their development has been a key point of emphasis for the PNAHA team during Carpenter’s tenure.

“I started asking myself, ‘Why are all these kids leaving their state to get better at hockey?," said Carpenter. “If a kid has to leave to become a better player, we are failing. If a kid stays and doesn’t reach his potential, we are failing. So we had to find a solution.”

The solution involved strengthening the competitiveness of leagues in Washington at every “rung of the development ladder”, ensuring a sound developmental environment for players from 8U all the way through 18U hockey, and it’s paying dividends, as shown by Ellingsen and Ogee’s path from youth hockey in Washington, to the Pacific District Camp, to National Camp and beyond.

Carpenter’s hope is that more and more players continue to develop out of the Washington pipeline and into district and national-level camps, and there’s no doubt that he’ll continue to be there at the Northtown Center to welcome them each year.

“This is truly my favorite week of the year.”