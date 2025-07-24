Like Father, Like Son: Ryker Kesler and Brooks Suter Shine at Boys 15 Camp

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Long before beginning their illustrious pro hockey careers in the NHL, Olympians Ryan Suter and Ryan Kesler were once bright-eyed kids at USA Hockey’s National and Regional Player Development Camps, hoping to make a name for themselves against the best players in the country.

Now, over two decades later, their sons followed in their footsteps at the USA Hockey Boys 15 Player Development Camp at the Northtown Center this summer.

Both sons were members of Team White at camp. Ryker Kesler is a forward who currently plays for Little Caesars in Michigan, while Brooks Suter is a defenseman who suited up for Moorhead Bantam in Minnesota last season. Both model their games after their fathers’ styles that made them household names in the NHL and various U.S. national teams for the better part of two decades.

“My play style is pretty much my dad,” said Ryker. “Two-way forward, can score and play defense.”

Brooks added, “I’m a two-way defenseman. Make a good first pass, like my dad.”

The elder Kesler and Suter played together at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the 2001-02 season. They then joined forces for the red, white, and blue at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in 2002, the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2003 and 2004, the IIHF Men’s World Championship in 2006, and the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games. As teammates, the pair helped Team USA win its first-ever gold medal at U-18 Men’s Worlds in 2002, then two years later, accomplished the same feat at World Juniors.

“USA Hockey kind of put me on the map. It kick-started my career,” said Ryan Suter. “You learn so much through the opportunities you get through USA Hockey. I just hope every player can have that experience just like I did.”

Now watching from the stands, they couldn’t help but be impressed by the experience USA Hockey is providing for their sons.

“Coming here and just seeing the planning, all the staff here, it’s a big deal,” added Ryan Kesler. “It’s great to see USA Hockey still has this in place, and it’s going to be awesome to see USA Hockey continue to grow this group of players.”

The sons were equally as impressed by the camp environment provided by USA Hockey.

“The coaching has been really good here. Also, our team leader Ricky is a beauty, so it’s been fun. My favorite part has probably been stuff at the dorms, like playing spike ball,” noted Ryker.

Brooks echoed the sentiment of appreciation for Team White’s team leader, Rick Schreiber, and he added that they both enjoyed the various presentations throughout the week. Brooks’ favorite presentation was on the USHL, put on by Tony Gasparini, general manager of the league’s Sioux Falls Stampede franchise.

Ryan Suter has enjoyed being able to play the role of hockey parent after wrapping up his 20th NHL season with the St. Louis Blues in May.

“Playing this past year, it’s difficult because your schedule is kind of made up for you already, but you try as much as you can to be a part of it,” said Ryan Suter.

“I’m really looking forward to that part of this. Being a dad, I have four kids, and Brooks is 14, and it’s a fun, full-circle moment. I did this, now he’s doing this. To watch him do it on his own and have his own experience is great.”

The experience from the other side of the glass has been equally rewarding for Ryan Kesler.

“Being a hockey dad has been great,” he said. “I always tell my son that he has to want this, and I’m not going to live through him.

“I’m never going to yell at him across the ice or on the way home, but if he has questions, he can pick my brain all day. It’s been fun watching him develop and grow. I'm super proud of him, and even if he didn't play hockey, I'd still be proud of him, but to have your kid have a goal and to see him striving for that goal daily is pretty special because I know what it was like to be him trying to make it to the NHL.”

The fathers’ own experiences with USA Hockey throughout their careers allows them to feel confident in the American development pathway for their sons.

“USA Hockey has done so much, and we’ve taken such big strides. It’s rewarding for me being a part of that,” added Ryan Suter. “I just hope every young player can have the best experience, just like I did.”

Both Kesler and Suter provide a wealth of invaluable knowledge from their own experience for any aspiring young player, but they each also make sure to be supportive without taking an overbearing approach.

“It’s good he gets away from me at this camp,” Ryan Kesler said. “I’m a big proponent of figuring things out yourself. You’ve got to fail before you can become successful. You learn a lot from failures in life.

“Before going into camp, I told (Ryker) to just be hard working, finish your checks, go to the net, and just use your mind because he has a next-level mind for the game.”

Overall, the camp was a rewarding experience for both father-son duos.

“It’s been really fun. Great bonding with teammates,” said Ryker.

Brooks added, “The games have been really good. Camp has been fun.”

Team White finished the week with a 3-1 record, and both players had productive camps, with Suter tallying six points (2g, 4a) and Kesler notching three (1g, 2a).