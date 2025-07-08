Running a Baseball League Sparked Sarah Dunkel-Jackson to Start the Hockey Challenge Camp

Sarah Dunkel-Jackson and her husband, Jim, started a baseball league in Michigan for kids with unique medical and learning needs five years ago.

Intertwined with her work as a researcher and professor at Michigan State University, Dunkel-Jackson conducted a formal program evaluation of the league, which involved talking with players, parents and coaches about how it could be improved.

“Overwhelmingly it was positive, but the thing to improve baseball was to add more sports,” Dunkel-Jackson said. “I was reviewing it with my son, and he said, ‘Mom, can we do hockey?’

“And I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’”

That’s how the Hockey Challenge Camp was born. The camp is open to younger kids all the way up through young adults, some who’ve played hockey before on organized teams and others who are new to playing the sport. The camp takes players of all abilities and ages.

Dunkel-Jackson recently won the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award for her work founding the camp. The annual award is given to someone who has positively affected their community, culture or society all through the sport of hockey.

The nomination itself excited Dunkel-Jackson because it gave her a chance to highlight the importance of accessible sports and a community coming together to run a program like Hockey Challenge Camp.

“It doesn’t have to be this scary, really difficult thing to do,” Dunkel-Jackson said. “You just get some really good community members together and some good organizations who share those values and who can run a program like this.”

She was also excited about the award because of the “incredible story” of O’Ree. Dunkel-Jackson recalled reading the chapter about him in Wayne Gretzky’s book, “99: Stories of the Game.”

“That was really cool to see that, somebody who’s already overcome barriers to accessing sports like hockey,” Dunkel-Jackson said. “Just to be said in the same sentence as him was kind of, ‘Wow,’ humbling and a big honor.”

Sports have always been a big part of Dunkel-Jackson’s life. She grew up right outside East Lansing, Michigan, and loved watching her little brother play hockey. However, she didn’t play because there weren’t girls teams when she was a kid.

Dunkel-Jackson ran track, played basketball, won a softball state championship her senior year of high school and played lacrosse in college.

After grad school, she and her husband moved to Ontario and worked with kids with disabilities. They later moved back to Michigan and Dunkel-Jackson got her job at MSU. She’s part of the Research in Autism and Developmental Disabilities Lab and the Department of Human Development and Family Studies.

As coaches for softball and baseball in the community program, the couple saw kids who’d stop coming to practices because they weren’t quite at the skill level. That sparked the need to start the Baseball Challenge League, finding a way to make the sport work for kids no matter their ability level.

“Being part of a team is something all kids should get a chance to do,” she said. “When we saw that not a lot of kids had the opportunity to participate in a sport because they just weren’t being able to adapt to their needs, I just wanted to do something about that. Every kid should have a chance to play.”

Dunkel-Jackson is also the guardian for her older cousin, Stephanie, who’s participated in the Special Olympics, plays a variety of sports and is a bocce ball state champion.

This year’s Hockey Challenge Camp will be held mornings in the first week of August. Every participant gets one or two hockey buddies who play hockey on house or travel teams. Buddies help campers learn to skate and spend time on the ice together.

The camp includes various on-ice and off-ice sessions. The first is for the hockey buddies as an orientation to educate them about questions such as: What is a disability? What are invisible and visible disabilities? How can they help campers and meet them with their specific needs? They also teach them a Stay, Play, Talk strategy where hockey buddies stay with their buddy, play hockey with their buddy and talk to their buddy in the best way that works for them.

They end camp with a morning scrimmage and a pizza party before a night game at Munn Ice Arena on Michigan State’s campus the following day.

In its third year in 2025, the camp has grown from 12 players and about 20 buddies the first year to more than 90 people registered for this year’s camp.

“It’s grown a ton,” Dunkel-Jackson said. “Half of them are buddies this year, but we have a bunch of new players. We’re really excited to adapt to their needs.”

Funding from winning the Willie O’Ree Award went towards purchasing new sleds and equipment for the camp.

It brings Dunkel-Jackson a lot of joy to see the campers happy playing hockey.

“They just love to play hockey,” she said. “And that’s what it’s about. It’s just kids playing hockey, that’s all.

“Because no, not everybody’s going to be a (Tier I) hockey player… but everybody can love participating in a sport in some way. Just finding opportunities for them and seeing that they’re having a blast and hanging out with their friend, I just love that. I’m glad we get the opportunity to do that.”

Dunkel-Jackson appreciated the chance to share the story of the Hockey Challenge Camp, with the hope the other communities will see it and say: “‘Yeah, we can do something like that.’ That’s just what I hope,” she said.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.