52 Americans Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A total of 52 Americans were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft that concluded this afternoon at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, including a record 23 who played for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
James Hagens (Hauppauge, N.Y.) was the first American drafted when the Boston Bruins selected the Boston College forward 7th overall. Logan Hensler (Woodbury, Minn.) was the next American off the board when he was picked 23rd overall by the Ottawa Senators. One pick later, Will Horcoff (Birmingham, Mich.) was chosen 24th by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ryker Lee (Wilmette, Ill.) went 26th overall to the Nashville Predators, and the Chicago Blackhawks took Mason West (Edina, Minn.) with pick 29. The Los Angeles Kings made Henry Brzustewicz (Washington, Mich.) the 31st overall pick, and Cullen Potter (Minneapolis, Minn.) rounded out the first round, going 32nd overall to the Calgary Flames.
Ten Americans were taken in the second round, including Jacob Rombach (Blaine, Minn.), who went 35th overall to Nashville, and Blake Fiddler (Frisco, Texas), who was chosen one slot later by the Seattle Kraken. The Philadelphia Flyers took a trio of Americans in round two, selecting Carter Amico (Westbrook, Maine/38th), Jack Murtagh (East Greenbush, N.Y./40th), and Shane Vansaghi (St. Louis, Mo./48th). Charlie Cerrato (Fallston, Md.) was taken with the 49th pick by the Carolina Hurricanes, followed by Conrad Fondrk(White Bear Lake, Minn.) at 50 by the New Jersey Devils, and Will Moore (Ithica, N.Y.) 51st by the Boston Bruins. The San Jose Sharks took Cole McKinney (Lake Forest, Ill.) 53rd overall, and the Devils rounded out the second round with the choice of Ben Kevan (Fairfield, Calif.) with the 63rd pick.
Eight Americans were selected in the third round and seven were chosen in the fourth. An additional six Americans were drafted in the fifth round, four in the sixth, and 10 in the seventh.
For a complete list of Americans taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, click here.
NOTES: A total of 49 American draft picks played the 2024-25 season in the USHL, America’s Tier I junior hockey league … Twenty-five Americans were drafted in the first three rounds, the most since the 2016 NHL Draft … The 52 players drafted represent 17 different states, including Minnesota (17), Illinois (5), New York (5), California (4), Michigan (3), Arizona (2), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (2), Texas (2), Wisconsin (2), Maine (1), Missouri (1), North Dakota (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Dakota (1), and Vermont (1) … Of the 52 American players drafted, 13 were full-time members of USA Hockey’s NTDP this season.