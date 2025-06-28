52 Americans Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A total of 52 Americans were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft that concluded this afternoon at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, including a record 23 who played for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

James Hagens (Hauppauge, N.Y.) was the first American drafted when the Boston Bruins selected the Boston College forward 7th overall. Logan Hensler (Woodbury, Minn.) was the next American off the board when he was picked 23rd overall by the Ottawa Senators. One pick later, Will Horcoff (Birmingham, Mich.) was chosen 24th by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ryker Lee (Wilmette, Ill.) went 26th overall to the Nashville Predators, and the Chicago Blackhawks took Mason West (Edina, Minn.) with pick 29. The Los Angeles Kings made Henry Brzustewicz (Washington, Mich.) the 31st overall pick, and Cullen Potter (Minneapolis, Minn.) rounded out the first round, going 32nd overall to the Calgary Flames.