Seven Americans Selected in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

Ryker Lee (Wilmette, Ill.) went off the board to the Nashville Predators when they chose him with the 26th overall pick. Lee, a forward for the USHL’s Madison Capitols, led all league rookies with 31 goals and 68 points in 58 regular season games. He also added six points (3g, 3a) in six Clark Cup playoff games. The Michigan State University commit’s first season in the league earned him USHL Rookie of the Year honors, and he was named to the All-USHL First Team. Lee was also named the Player of the Game of the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game after burying the game-winning goal for Team Blue late in the contest.

With the 29th overall pick, Edina High School’s Mason West (Edina, Minn.) was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks. West, a Michigan State University commit, tallied 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points in 31 games for Edina this past season after helping the team win the Minnesota High School Class AA Boy’s Hockey State Championship in 2024.

The Los Angeles Kings drafted defenseman Henry Brzustewicz (Washington, Mich.) of the London Knights with the 31st overall pick. Brzustewicz racked up 10 goals and 32 assists in 67 games for London during the 2024-25 season.

Cullen Potter (Minneapolis, Minn.) was picked 32nd over all by the Calgary Flames. Potter, an Arizona State University forward, tallied 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 35 games in his first season with the Sun Devils. He also helped the U.S. capture the bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, collecting eight points (4g, 4a) in seven contests.

The NHL Draft continues tomorrow (June 28) at 12 p.m. ET with rounds 2-7, and coverage will air live in the U.S. on NHL Network and ESPN+.

NOTES: Four of the seven American players drafted tonight have spent time with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program … The USHL, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, had eight first-round draft picks … Five current NCAA players and five players committed to play college hockey were selected in round one.