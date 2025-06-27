Seven Americans Selected in First Round of 2025 NHL Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Seven Americans, hailing from four different states, were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft tonight at The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Boston College forward James Hagens (Hauppauge, N.Y.) was the first American off the board when the Boston Bruins selected him with the seventh overall pick. Hagens, who played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program from 2022-24, collected 37 points (11g, 26a) in 37 games as a freshman, helping lift the Eagles to the Hockey East regular-season title while earning Hockey East All-Rookie Team honors.
Hagens was also member of the gold medal-winning 2025 U.S. National Junior Team, and ranked among the top-10 skaters in the tournament with nine points (5g, 4a) in seven games at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Additionally, he set the single-tournament record with 22 points (9g, 13a) at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, earning tournament MVP honors, and his 187 career points with USA Hockey’s NTDP ranks fifth all-time.
Logan Hensler (Woodbury, Minn.) was selected 23rd overall by the Ottawa Senators. The University of Wisconsin defenseman tallied two goals and 10 assists in 32 games in his first season in Madison and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. A product of USA Hockey’s NTDP, Henseler collected 60 points in 121 career NTDP games before joining the Badgers.
With the 24th overall pick, the Pittsburgh Penguins selected University of Michigan forward William Horcoff (Birmingham, Mich.). Horcoff recorded 10 points (4g, 6a) in 18 games for the Wolverines in his first season with the program. Prior to joining the NCAA ranks, Horcoff played for USA Hockey’s NTDP from 2023-25, tallying 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points in 82 career contests.
Ryker Lee (Wilmette, Ill.) went off the board to the Nashville Predators when they chose him with the 26th overall pick. Lee, a forward for the USHL’s Madison Capitols, led all league rookies with 31 goals and 68 points in 58 regular season games. He also added six points (3g, 3a) in six Clark Cup playoff games. The Michigan State University commit’s first season in the league earned him USHL Rookie of the Year honors, and he was named to the All-USHL First Team. Lee was also named the Player of the Game of the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game after burying the game-winning goal for Team Blue late in the contest.
With the 29th overall pick, Edina High School’s Mason West (Edina, Minn.) was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks. West, a Michigan State University commit, tallied 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points in 31 games for Edina this past season after helping the team win the Minnesota High School Class AA Boy’s Hockey State Championship in 2024.
The Los Angeles Kings drafted defenseman Henry Brzustewicz (Washington, Mich.) of the London Knights with the 31st overall pick. Brzustewicz racked up 10 goals and 32 assists in 67 games for London during the 2024-25 season.
Cullen Potter (Minneapolis, Minn.) was picked 32nd over all by the Calgary Flames. Potter, an Arizona State University forward, tallied 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 35 games in his first season with the Sun Devils. He also helped the U.S. capture the bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship, collecting eight points (4g, 4a) in seven contests.
The NHL Draft continues tomorrow (June 28) at 12 p.m. ET with rounds 2-7, and coverage will air live in the U.S. on NHL Network and ESPN+.
NOTES: Four of the seven American players drafted tonight have spent time with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program … The USHL, the only Tier I junior hockey league in the United States, had eight first-round draft picks … Five current NCAA players and five players committed to play college hockey were selected in round one.
|NAME
|ROUND (PICK)
|NHL CLUB
|HOMETOWN
|2024-25 TEAM (LEAGUE)
|James Hagens
|1 (7)
|Boston Bruins
|Hauppauge, N.Y.
|Boston College (HEA)
|Logan Hensler
|1 (23)
|Ottawa Senators
|Woodbury, Minn.
|University of Wisconsin (B10)
|William Horcoff
|1 (24)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Birmingham, Mich.
|University of Michigan (B10)
|Ryker Lee
|1 (26)
|Nashville Predators
|Wilmette, Ill.
|Madison Capitols (USHL)
|Mason West
|1 (29)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Edina, Minn.
|Edina High School (USHS)
|Henry Brzustewicz
|1 (31)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Washington, Mich.
|London Knights (OHL)
|Cullen Potter
|1 (32)
|Calgary Flames
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Arizona State University (NCHC)