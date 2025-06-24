23 Americans Selected In 2025 PWHL Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A total of 23 Americans, the most of any country, were selected in the 2025 PWHL Draft that took place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa on Tuesday evening.

The draft opened with three of the first five picks hailing from the U.S. Haley Winn (Rochester, N.Y.) was the first American off the board with the second overall pick to the Boston Fleet, followed by Casey O’Brien (Milton, Mass.) at third overall to the New York Sirens, before Rory Guilday (Chanhassen, Minn.) rounded out the Americans in the first round at fifth overall to the Ottawa Charge.

Eight Americans were selected in the second and third rounds. Ella Huber (Northfield, Ill.) was picked tenth overall by the Fleet, before Emma Gentry (Alpena, Mich.) and Kiara Zanon (Rochester, N.Y.) were selected by the Toronto Sceptres 11th and 16th overall, respectively.

Makenna Webster (St. Louis, Mo.) was the first selection of the third round by the Sirens, Olivia Mobley (St. Louis Park, Minn.) was the second pick of the third round by the Fleet and Skylar Irving (Kingston, Mass.) heard her name called with the fourth pick of the third round by the Montreal Victoire. Clara Van Wieren (Okemos, Mich.) was the 23rd overall selection by the Sceptres, before Lily Delianedis (Edina, Minn.) rounded out the Americans in the third round at 24th overall, drafted by PWHL Seattle.

Five players from the U.S. were called in the fourth round, before three players in the fifth round and four players in the sixth round.

For a full list of Americans drafted in the 2025 PWHL Draft, click HERE.