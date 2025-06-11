Success, Growth Celebrated at USA Hockey Annual Meeting

In the 2024-25 season, the U.S. earned gold medals in the IIHF Men’s World Championship, IIHF Women’s World Championship, IPC World Para Ice Hockey Championship and IIHF World Junior Championship. No country before has won gold in all four events in the same year. The U.S. also earned a silver medal in the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship and bronze in the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.

“What we did on the international stage this season was unprecedented,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We also had some gold-medal accomplishments off the ice, notably the continued growth of our game and the implementation of our new learning management system for our coaching and officiating education programs.”

GROWTH

Participation numbers for the 2024-25 season were reported during the Annual Meeting and included 577,864 players, up by 2.37%. Youth players grew to 396,525, while adult players increased to 181,339. The number of female players hit an all-time high of 98,394, a 5.11% increase over 2023-24. The season also included record numbers of coaches (67,253) and officials (31,316).

ELECTIONS

Below are election results, with all those newly elected or re-elected formally taking their positions following the conclusion of Saturday’s (June 7) Congress meeting.

Kris Knauss (Anchorage, Alaska) was elected as vice president and chair of the International Council

Don Gould (Whitehouse Station, N.J.) was re-elected as vice president and chair of the Girls Council

TC Lewis (Richmond, Texas) was re-elected as vice president and chair of the Junior Council

George Atkinson (Spring Lake, Mich.) and Mike McCullough (Baltic, Conn.) were elected director at-large to the board of directors

Shawn Spencer (Papillion, Neb.) was elected to serve the available one-year vacancy as director at-large to the board of directors

Kevin McKee (Chicago, Ill.) was re-elected as an athlete director to the board of directors

Al Montoya (Glenville, Ill.) and Lyndsey Fry (Chandler, Ariz.) were elected as athlete directors to the board of directors

Sarah Fraser (Chesire, Conn.) was re-elected as representative at-large to congress

Eric Guzdek (Williamsville, N.Y.) was elected as affiliate president representative to the board of directors

Ryan Bedford (Waukesha, Wis.) was re-elected as independent director to the board of directors

Pam Dreyer (Eagle River, Alaska) and David Leggio (Williamsville, N.Y.) were elected as athlete representatives to congress and Richard Park (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) was re-elected as an athlete representative to congress

Ellen Hughes (Canton, Mich.), Kris Knauss (Anchorage, Alaska) and TC Lewis (Richmond, Texas) were elected as USA Hockey representatives to The USA Foundation Board of Directors

PRESIDENT’S AWARDS

USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli presented President’s Awards to volunteers David Polk (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), Don Gould (Whitehouse Station, N.J.), Mike MacMillan (Buffalo, Minn.) and Andy Yohe (Des Moines, Iowa), as well as to staff member Wayne Jones (Colorado Springs, Colo.).