Success, Growth Celebrated at USA Hockey Annual Meeting

Success and growth were celebrated at the four-day USA Hockey Annual Meeting that concluded last Saturday (June 7) in Denver. Top volunteers from across the country along with stakeholders groups, including those from the NHL, gathered to help chart the course for the future.
“It was a great year overall,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “We had gold-medal success both on and off the ice and we look forward to capitalizing on that momentum as we head into an Olympic and Paralympic year.
“The success we had in the world championships this season is a direct reflection of the efforts of our players and staff along with all the significant work done by grassroots volunteers in communities all across our country. Our sincere thanks to each and every one of them for the important role they play in our sport.”
In the 2024-25 season, the U.S. earned gold medals in the IIHF Men’s World Championship, IIHF Women’s World Championship, IPC World Para Ice Hockey Championship and IIHF World Junior Championship. No country before has won gold in all four events in the same year. The U.S. also earned a silver medal in the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship and bronze in the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.
“What we did on the international stage this season was unprecedented,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We also had some gold-medal accomplishments off the ice, notably the continued growth of our game and the implementation of our new learning management system for our coaching and officiating education programs.”
GROWTH
Participation numbers for the 2024-25 season were reported during the Annual Meeting and included 577,864 players, up by 2.37%. Youth players grew to 396,525, while adult players increased to 181,339. The number of female players hit an all-time high of 98,394, a 5.11% increase over 2023-24. The season also included record numbers of coaches (67,253) and officials (31,316).
ELECTIONS
Below are election results, with all those newly elected or re-elected formally taking their positions following the conclusion of Saturday’s (June 7) Congress meeting.
Kris Knauss (Anchorage, Alaska) was elected as vice president and chair of the International Council
Don Gould (Whitehouse Station, N.J.) was re-elected as vice president and chair of the Girls Council
TC Lewis (Richmond, Texas) was re-elected as vice president and chair of the Junior Council
George Atkinson (Spring Lake, Mich.) and Mike McCullough (Baltic, Conn.) were elected director at-large to the board of directors
Shawn Spencer (Papillion, Neb.) was elected to serve the available one-year vacancy as director at-large to the board of directors
Kevin McKee (Chicago, Ill.) was re-elected as an athlete director to the board of directors
Al Montoya (Glenville, Ill.) and Lyndsey Fry (Chandler, Ariz.) were elected as athlete directors to the board of directors
Sarah Fraser (Chesire, Conn.) was re-elected as representative at-large to congress
Eric Guzdek (Williamsville, N.Y.) was elected as affiliate president representative to the board of directors
Ryan Bedford (Waukesha, Wis.) was re-elected as independent director to the board of directors
Pam Dreyer (Eagle River, Alaska) and David Leggio (Williamsville, N.Y.) were elected as athlete representatives to congress and Richard Park (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) was re-elected as an athlete representative to congress
Ellen Hughes (Canton, Mich.), Kris Knauss (Anchorage, Alaska) and TC Lewis (Richmond, Texas) were elected as USA Hockey representatives to The USA Foundation Board of Directors
PRESIDENT’S AWARDS
USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli presented President’s Awards to volunteers David Polk (Myrtle Beach, S.C.), Don Gould (Whitehouse Station, N.J.), Mike MacMillan (Buffalo, Minn.) and Andy Yohe (Des Moines, Iowa), as well as to staff member Wayne Jones (Colorado Springs, Colo.).