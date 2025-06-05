skip navigation

2025 U.S. Men’s National Team Earns Bob Johnson Award

By USA Hockey, 06/05/25, 12:00PM EDT

Team took home first IIHF Men’s World Championships since 1933

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 U.S. Men’s National Team has been named the winner of the 2025 Bob Johnson Award, it was announced today by USA Hockey. Named in honor of U.S. coaching legend Bob Johnson, the award annually recognizes excellence in international competition.

The 2025 U.S. Men’s National Team posted a 7-2-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record on the way to winning the first IIHF Men’s World Championship for the U.S. since 1933.

Tage Thompson (Orange, Conn./Buffalo Sabres/University of Connecticut) tallied the golden goal just 2:02 into 3-on-3 overtime to lift Team USA over Switzerland, 1-0, in the gold medal game on May 25 in Stockholm, Sweden. Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, Alaska/Boston Bruins/University of Maine) backstopped the U.S. in net, posting a 25-save shutout. 

The U.S. was led offensively in the tournament by Frank Nazar (Mount Clemens, Mich./Chicago Blackhawks/University of Michigan), with six goals and six assists, and Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh, Pa./Utah Mammoth/University of Minnesota) who recorded four goals and eight assists.

The Bob Johnson Award will be presented at the USA Hockey President’s Awards Dinner tomorrow (June 6) in Denver.

