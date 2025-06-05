2025 U.S. Men’s National Team Earns Bob Johnson Award

Tage Thompson (Orange, Conn./Buffalo Sabres/University of Connecticut) tallied the golden goal just 2:02 into 3-on-3 overtime to lift Team USA over Switzerland, 1-0, in the gold medal game on May 25 in Stockholm, Sweden. Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, Alaska/Boston Bruins/University of Maine) backstopped the U.S. in net, posting a 25-save shutout.

The U.S. was led offensively in the tournament by Frank Nazar (Mount Clemens, Mich./Chicago Blackhawks/University of Michigan), with six goals and six assists, and Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh, Pa./Utah Mammoth/University of Minnesota) who recorded four goals and eight assists.

The Bob Johnson Award will be presented at the USA Hockey President’s Awards Dinner tomorrow (June 6) in Denver.