USA Hockey Announces 2025 Annual Award Winners

Growing up in the heart of Buffalo, New York, the love of the game was instilled in Tom Barnett from a young age. Like many, his journey began as a kid skating around the rinks of Western New York. His passion for the game stemming from his father, Donald, who was a goaltender on Canisus University’s inaugural team back in 1949, teaching Tom about the game.

Barnett followed in his father’s footsteps, enrolling at Canisus, playing goalie for the Griffins, before graduating in 1979.

When the time came for Barnett’s own sons to start their youth hockey journey in the early 2000s, it was the disenfranchisement with the ‘win at all costs’ mentality that he encountered at local programs that inspired Barnett to make a change that would shape the youth hockey landscape in Western New York over the next two decades.

In 2001, Barnett founded the Buffalo Shamrocks Hockey Club, a club that was the antithesis to those in the area, focused on welcoming players of all abilities and creating an environment that prioritized inclusion and accessibility just as much as development and being competitive.

What started as just 30 players in the beginning has now grown to over 300, with robust learn-to-skate and learn-to-play programs, the Shamrocks have built a reputation as one of the leaders in youth hockey, in large part to Barnett’s leadership and vision.