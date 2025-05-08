Buffalo is a ‘Hotbed’ of Sled Hockey and the Perfect Host for Sled Worlds

“Everyone loves a good atmosphere,” Murray said. “USA vs. Canada is the big game. It’s a lot of fun. The fans pack the arena and come away amazed at the speed of the game. It’s hold-your-breath worthy.”

Buffalo native Chris Manns agrees. He said there’s nothing like playing in a packed house.

“It’s a dream come true. Like a Stanley Cup Final in Buffalo,” Manns said. “Team USA will feel the energy and excitement. There will be good crowds all over. The other teams will see how big the sport is here in the States.”

Manns played for the U.S. at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, the first time the Americans won a Paralympic gold medal. That triumph was the start of Team USA’s dominance of the sport, according to Manns.

The Americans only played in the Paralympics that year because they were the host country. Two years earlier, they won one of their five games at the World Championship in Salt Lake City. However, they rode the energy of the home crowd at the Paralympics all the way to the gold-medal game, where they needed a shootout to beat Norway. Manns buried his chance in the shootout, and his roommate, Kip St. Germaine scored the winning goal.

“We had so much fun that year,” he said. “It was an honor to be a part of that group. We put in a lot of time and effort to reach the top of the mountain.”

Since the inaugural Sled World Championship in 1996, the U.S. has captured six gold medals (’09, ’12, ’15, ’19, ’21, ’23) and is the only country to ever win back-to-back titles.

“Our team camaraderie has only gotten better since (winning gold in 2002),” Manns said. “Nowadays, these kids all look up to that group. Even younger kids, now they look up to the present-day kids. It’s a great experience.”

Added Murray, “It’s nice to see all the players getting along. They become great teammates through sled hockey. This event has had a positive impact on everyone.”

Buffalo hosted the World Championship back in 2015, which was the last time the event took place on U.S. soil. The Americans shutout Canada 3–0 in the gold-medal game that year.

Murray said the LECOM Harborcenter is a facility specifically built for hockey and will serve as the perfect host site for Worlds.

Manns loves the fact that the U.S. has “home-ice advantage” in his hometown.

“When sled hockey kicked off in the U.S., Buffalo was the team to beat,” Manns said. “This is the hotbed of hockey, so to speak. There’s a grassroots program. It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Seeing these young players play high-end hockey brings a smile to my face.”

The U.S. is coming off a silver medal from last year’s Worlds after losing to Canada 2-1 in the gold-medal game in Calgary, Alberta.

Buffalo’s proximity to Canada will enable more fans outside the country to attend, according to Manns. He’s optimistic the Americans can match their result from the last time Buffalo hosted the event.

“The talent is there,” said Manns, who will do his best to be in attendance for the games. “Work hard, keep the game simple, and good things will happen.”

