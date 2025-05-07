Champions Crowned at 2025 USA Hockey Sled National Championships

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Champions were crowned across 10 divisions at both youth and adult classifications at the 2025 USA Hockey Sled National Championship on Sunday (May 3) at the Florida Panthers IceDen.
Over 500 players across 50 teams from around the country competed for top sled hockey honors in the United States.
Results and stats are available here.
|LEVEL
|CHAMPION
|Adult Tier 1
|Colorado Avalanche
|Adult Tier 2
|Indy Steel Red
|Adult Tier 3
|GLASA Falcons
|Adult Tier 4
|Belle Tire Sled
|Adult Tier 5
|Ohio Warriors
|Adult Tier 6
|Arizona Coyotes
|Youth Tier 1
|Pittsburgh Mighty Penguins Jr
|Youth Tier 2
|Minnesota Wild
|Youth Tier 3
|Columbus Blades
|Youth Tier 4
|Wings of Steel