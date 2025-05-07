skip navigation

Champions Crowned at 2025 USA Hockey Sled National Championships

By USA Hockey, 05/07/25, 3:30PM MDT

10 Teams Earn Top Sled Hockey Honors in Coral Springs, Fla.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Champions were crowned across 10 divisions at both youth and adult classifications at the 2025 USA Hockey Sled National Championship on Sunday (May 3) at the Florida Panthers IceDen.

Over 500 players across 50 teams from around the country competed for top sled hockey honors in the United States.

Results and stats are available here.

2025 Sled National Champions

LEVEL CHAMPION
Adult Tier 1 Colorado Avalanche
Adult Tier 2 Indy Steel Red
Adult Tier 3 GLASA Falcons
Adult Tier 4 Belle Tire Sled
Adult Tier 5 Ohio Warriors
Adult Tier 6 Arizona Coyotes
Youth Tier 1 Pittsburgh Mighty Penguins Jr
Youth Tier 2 Minnesota Wild
Youth Tier 3 Columbus Blades
Youth Tier 4 Wings of Steel

