2025 Advanced Officiating Symposium Preview

From August 22-2, USA Hockey will host its annual Advanced Officiating Symposium, held in Washington D.C. The Symposium is the organization’s premier education event for active officials.

Three days of compelling presentations, breakout sessions and networking enable USA Hockey to provide an advanced and engaging level of education in areas presented by top American officials from the NHL, Minor-Pro, IIHF and NCAA levels, and foster leadership in local officiating communities, and share resources and knowledge by a dedicated group of grassroots officials.

For the hundreds of officials who attend the Symposium each year, it’s also an opportunity to become part of a select group to earn Tenured Official status. Tenured Official status – available to officials registered at Level 3 or 4 for the past three consecutive seasons – is designed to “reward loyalty to USA Hockey, recognize those officials who are committed to serving the game and incentivize officials to consider officiating with USA Hockey to be a long-term commitment.”

ADVANCING THE SYMPOSIUM

Following a success symposium back in 2023, USA Hockey challenged a group of experienced staff – that have been officials at various levels, referees in chief, coach developers, etc. – to review the Symposium’s agenda, presentation topics and delivery models, to help drive engagement from participants come the 2025 event.

USA Hockey Manager of Officiating Education Rob Hearn, is part of the group that has been working to make the program as educational as possible through refreshed new topics, along with some facilitated learning and discussions “so everyone gets more out of it.”

According to Hearn, some of the topics under consideration include a focus on mentoring and coaching, hope versus courage, specific skill sets of a NHL referee or linesman, controlling emotions and officiating disabled hockey disciplines.

“The group is working hard to build a program and curriculum that each attendee will find educational, engaging and fun,” said Hearn. “We want to make sure that an individual that takes time out of their busy schedules to attend gets the most out of it. Ultimately, the hope is that the attendees will find subjects that they can take back to their local areas and create a domino effect of learning.”

LONG-TERM IMPACT

The domino effect Hearn references is the hope that a pay-it-forward system develops, where attendees take what they’ve learned at the event and share it with current and prospective officials in their local communities.

“For example, if we can provide good information on mentoring, why it’s important and some ideas they can bring back to their hometowns, it will help further development at the local level and help them grow,” said Hearn. “We hope that everyone learns something new and is excited to go back home and share what they learned.”

Not surprisingly, networking is another key draw of the Advanced Officiating Symposium. Hearn believes the opportunity for attendees to meet other officials from around the country, share ideas and learn from each other is a big benefit.

“The small groups will be a great way to come together and talk about what works in different areas that can hopefully spread nationally,” Hearn said.

To register for the 2025 USA Hockey Advanced Officiating Symposium, interested officials may visit: https://myevents.usahockey.com/25aos.