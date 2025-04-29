skip navigation

Champions Crowned at 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championships

By USA Hockey, 04/29/25, 4:00PM MDT

Share

Six Teams Earn Top Warrior Hockey Honors in Coral Springs, Fla.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Champions were crowned across six divisions at the USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championship on Sunday (April 27) at the Florida Panthers IceDen.

Nearly 500 players across 33 teams from around the country competed for top warrior hockey honors in the United States.

Results and stats are available here.

USA Hockey National Championship action continues Thursday (May 1) with the USA Hockey Sled National Championship at the Florida Panthers IceDen. Every game will live stream exclusively on USAHockeyTV.com. More information, including a full event schedule, is available here.

2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championships Results

Tournament Champion Runner-Up
Elite Colorado Warriors Philadelphia Flyers Warriors Elite
Tier 2 Washington Capitals Warriors Philadelphia Flyers Warriors Bravo
Tier 3 St. Louis Blues Warriors B Panthers Warriors 1
Tier 4 Pittsburgh Warriors Gold Philadelphia Flyers Warriors C1
Tier 5 Motor City Warriors Lightning Warriors
Tier 6 Minnesota Warriors North Colorado Warriors D

More News:

David Hoff
Max Finley
View All |

Tag(s): Home  News Collector  Warrior Hockey  Warrior Classic 

Share