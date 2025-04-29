Champions Crowned at 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championships

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Champions were crowned across six divisions at the USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championship on Sunday (April 27) at the Florida Panthers IceDen.

Nearly 500 players across 33 teams from around the country competed for top warrior hockey honors in the United States.

Results and stats are available here.

USA Hockey National Championship action continues Thursday (May 1) with the USA Hockey Sled National Championship at the Florida Panthers IceDen. Every game will live stream exclusively on USAHockeyTV.com. More information, including a full event schedule, is available here.