Heather Mannix Named USOPC Coach Educator of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee today announced its annual award recipients for eight coaches and support staff members of the year for 2024, including USA Hockey’s Manager of Education and Player Development, Heather Mannix, who was named Coach Educator of the Year.

“Team USA's success is built on the dedication of our coaches and support staff, whose impact extends from youth development to highest levels of sport on the world’s biggest stages," said Rocky Harris, USOPC chief of sport and athlete services. "Their unwavering commitment not only empowers our athletes but also strengthens each National Governing Bodies and Team USA as a whole. As we celebrate the outstanding achievements of 2024, we proudly recognize the eight individual award winners for their relentless pursuit of excellence in their sport and beyond.”

National Governing Bodies nominated their 2024 coaches as part of the USOPC Coach of the Year Recognition Program, with winners selected by a USOPC panel. The program recognizes and celebrates the work of outstanding coaches and support providers who make a significant impact within their sport and National Governing Body throughout the year.

As USA Hockey’s Manager of Education and Player Development, Heather Mannix has revolutionized coaching education, enhancing how over 30,000 youth hockey coaches are trained annually. She pioneered train-the-trainer programs, elevating the effectiveness of 150+ volunteer coach developers and fostering a culture of excellence. Her creation of facilitation materials has standardized high-quality instruction across all four levels of USA Hockey’s coaching curriculum.

Recognized internationally, she has trained coach developers for the International Ice Hockey Federation and International Council for Coaching Excellence, working with top hockey nations. Additionally, she has led efforts to modernize USA Hockey’s Officiating Education Program, aligning it with best practices in learner-centered delivery. Through her innovation and leadership, Mannix has set a new standard for coaching education, making a lasting impact on the future of hockey.