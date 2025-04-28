U.S. House Passes Miracle On Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Efforts to award the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team the Congressional Gold Medal took a significant step forward today as the Congressional Gold Medal Act was passed with unanimous support the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s an exciting day,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful to members of the House, particularly Representatives (Pete) Stauber and (Mike) Quigley, who championed the legislation.

Efforts now turn toward finalizing support in the U.S. Senate, which Kelleher is optimistic will happen in the near future.

“With the momentum of passage in the House, we’re confident through the leadership of Senators (Kevin) Cramer and (Chuck) Schumer, that this bill will be passed and advanced to the President for his signature,” Kelleher said.

“There’s no question the 1980 Olympic hockey team is a worthy recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal, not only for their remarkable athletic accomplishment, but more importantly for giving our nation something to feel good about at what was a difficult time in our history.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award given by the United States Congress. It is awarded to persons who have made a major and long-standing impact on American history and culture.

The impact of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team transcends sports as its remarkable and magical run to the gold medal, including the Miracle on Ice victory against the vaunted Soviet Union, helped revitalize morale in the United States at the height of the Cold War.