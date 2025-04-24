USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championships Underway in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championships are set to begin today (April 24) at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Fla.

Every game from the event, which runs through Sunday (April 27), will stream live exclusively on USAHockeyTV.com.

USA Hockey’s Warrior discipline is for injured and disabled U.S. military veterans who have served our country.

The inaugural USA Hockey-Long Drink Warrior National Championship was held April 11-14, 2024, at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne, N.J. A total of 34 teams from around the nation, divided by competition level across six tiers, competed for national championship honors.

More information, including a full game schedule, is available here.