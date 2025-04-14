USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult National Champions Crowned Across 18 Divisions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult National Championships took place at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. A total of 109 teams and over 1,650 players across 18 divisions took part in the premier annual adult hockey event.
The men’s event took place from April 3-6 and featured over 950 players across 63 teams in 10 divisions. The women’s tournaments took place the following weekend from April 10-13 and saw 46 teams and over 700 players take the ice in eight divisions.
The 18 championship teams hail from 14 different states. A complete list is below.
|Tournament
|Champion
|Runner-Up
|40+
|Chicago Red Dogs
|NC Eagles
|50+ Tier 1
|Northland Stars
|Chicago Sharks
|50+ Tier 2
|Huntsville Alabama
|Michigan Sting
|50+ Tier 3
|Spicy Exotics
|Rusty Blades
|50+ Tier 4
|Team Modelo
|Phantoms
|60+ Tier 1
|NC Eagles
|Florida Pond Hockey
|60+ Tier 2
|New England Polar Bears
|Red Wing
|60+ Tier 3
|Vermont
|Metro Merchants
|70+
|Ironworkers
|Northland Stars
|75+
|Elder Statesmen
|Illinois Ice
|Tournament
|Champion
|Runner-Up
|21+ Tier 1
|Foundry 13 Little Caesars Women's Hockey
|Carolina Lady Hurricanes
|21+ Tier 2
|LA Lions Women
|Pretiūm Little Caesars Women’s Hockey
|21+ Tier 3
|SoCal Sea Otters
|Carolina Lady Hurricanes
|30+
|Beer and Sunshine
|South Florida Lucky Pucks
|40+
|Hinotes
|SoCal Sea Otters
|50+ Tier 1
|CanAm
|Texas Stampede
|50+ Tier 2
|USA Coast to Coast
|Polar Bears
|60+ Open
|Coast-To-Coast
|Minnesota Lady Slippers