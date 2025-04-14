skip navigation

USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult National Champions Crowned Across 18 Divisions

By USA Hockey, 04/14/25, 11:00AM MDT

18 teams capture titles in Wesley Chapel, Florida, over two weekends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult National Championships took place at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida. A total of 109 teams and over 1,650 players across 18 divisions took part in the premier annual adult hockey event.

The men’s event took place from April 3-6 and featured over 950 players across 63 teams in 10 divisions. The women’s tournaments took place the following weekend from April 10-13 and saw 46 teams and over 700 players take the ice in eight divisions.

The 18 championship teams hail from 14 different states. A complete list is below.

2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult Men's National Championships Results

Tournament Champion Runner-Up
40+ Chicago Red Dogs NC Eagles
50+ Tier 1 Northland Stars Chicago Sharks
50+ Tier 2 Huntsville Alabama Michigan Sting
50+ Tier 3 Spicy Exotics Rusty Blades
50+ Tier 4 Team Modelo Phantoms
60+ Tier 1 NC Eagles Florida Pond Hockey
60+ Tier 2 New England Polar Bears Red Wing
60+ Tier 3 Vermont Metro Merchants
70+ Ironworkers Northland Stars
75+ Elder Statesmen Illinois Ice

2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult Women's National Championships Results

Tournament Champion Runner-Up
21+ Tier 1 Foundry 13 Little Caesars Women's Hockey Carolina Lady Hurricanes
21+ Tier 2 LA Lions Women Pretiūm Little Caesars Women’s Hockey
21+ Tier 3 SoCal Sea Otters Carolina Lady Hurricanes
30+ Beer and Sunshine South Florida Lucky Pucks
40+ Hinotes SoCal Sea Otters
50+ Tier 1 CanAm Texas Stampede
50+ Tier 2 USA Coast to Coast Polar Bears
60+ Open Coast-To-Coast Minnesota Lady Slippers

