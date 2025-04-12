Double Duty

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Kenzie Kattich’s doctors let out a big laugh when she asked them if she could still compete at the 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult Women’s National Championships after she had just given birth to her son, Bryson, 11 weeks ago.

“I was hoping if I had just a regular delivery that I’d be good to go to play, but then I ended up getting a c-section and I cried because I was like, ‘Can I play in Florida still?’” Kattich recalled.

“They were like, ‘Ma'am, that should not be on your mind right now, and I'm like, ‘But it is. Can I play?’

“All the doctors were laughing at me.”

Fast forward to this week at AdventHealth Center Ice, and little Bryson is one of his mom’s biggest fans whenever she hits the ice with the Carolina Lady Hurricanes C (21+ Tier 3 Division) team.

Hockey has been one of Kenzie’s largest stress reliefs ever since her parents introduced her to skates by the time she was walking in Massachusetts. Her love for the sport – and the ability to use it as an outlet – only increased throughout her life, especially in the last one-and-a-half years as she has transitioned back to civilian life following six years of military service with the Air Force.

Kenzie was thrilled to still be able to play this week at nationals and be around her teammates and fellow mothers after working her way back to the ice full time only eight weeks postpartum in March.