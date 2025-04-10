The Thrill of The Game Lives On For Cindy Curley

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – The stakes may be vastly different compared to 35 years ago when Cindy Curley was the captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team at the inaugural IIHF Women’s World Championship, but Curley’s love and passion for the game remains the same today.

“Of course, I think hockey is the greatest sport in the world, but I rightfully may be a little biased,” Curley said in laughter.

Curley is one of a record 700 players from 46 teams varying in skill, age and background competing this week at the 2025 USA Hockey-Long Drink Adult Women’s National Championships.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer is playing in her second adult nationals after winning a 60+ national title last year with the Cape Cod Black Dogs. Curley used to play adult hockey sporadically in various pick-up leagues, but it was Donna Skelly, her former teammate at Providence College, who recruited her to play with the Black Dogs.

“Donna and I played in college together, and she said it would be easy. After the first game, I was like, ‘Gosh everyone is so fast!” Curley said. “It’s just so much fun and a privilege to be here. This is only my second time, but I love it.”

Curley was still all smiles even after the Black Dogs lost their opening game Thursday, 2-0 against the Minnesota Lady Slippers.

“Last year we won the whole thing, so everybody is gunning for us,” Curley said in laughter. “Losing used to be the kiss of death. Usually when you're in USA Hockey (national team) programs, it's all about winning and sportsmanship. This is just camaraderie.

“Now it’s ok to lose as long as you still are having fun.”

Curley was so proud looking around AdventHealth Ice Center as hundreds of women dragged their gear bags, sticks and jerseys into their locker rooms budding with excitement.

Friends, family and loved ones, as well as some family dogs, were all cheering on the women on the ice too.

There were even some former friendly rivals on the ice, such as Hockey Hall of Famer Angela James, who is playing on Team CanAm in the Tier I 50+ Division.

“I walked in and I saw Angela James,” Curley said. AJ is an icon. I said, ‘I hope we aren’t playing you.’"

Curley said it is easy to look at the growth of women’s hockey through a youth or professional lens, but there also continues to be growing interest at the adult hockey level.

“So many people we know now that play hockey didn’t play in college or growing up,” Curley said. “As much as the youth has exploded, I have so many friends who played lacrosse or had sons or daughters who played. They’ve never played hockey before now. It has not only grown the game from the top level, but also at the recreational level. It is amazing.”

Skelly explained her sales pitch for any women considering joining an adult team is the same one she gave Curley.

“Just do it,” she said. “The camaraderie is amazing. This team in particular, we started this women’s hockey program in Cape Cod and now we have so many different players.”

Curley was one of the original pioneers of the U.S. Women's National Team. Her 11 goals, 12 assists and 23 points in five games at the 1990 IIHF Women’s World Championship are single-tournament records at the IIHF Women's World Championship. Curley also skated for Team USA at the 1992 and 1994 IIHF Women's World Championships and the 1995 IIHF Women's Pacific Rim Championship. She received a silver medal at each of the four events. Upon her retirement, she continued to champion girls' and women's hockey as a coach, official and volunteer with USA Hockey.

Curley is also paying close attention to the U.S. Women’s National Team this month that is currently pursuing gold at the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia. Fans can watch every U.S. game live on NHL Network.

“They are incredibly fast and it is so much fun to watch them,” Curley said. “It's such a different sport than when we played. “It's amazing. I love it.”

Could this be the year that someone breaks one of her single-tournament records similar to how Alexander Ovechkin recently broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record after 31 years?

“I'm nowhere near what Gretzky was, but I'm all on board with records being broken,” Curley concluded. “They are there for the next person. It's something else to aspire to and I can't wait to greet the person who breaks mine. I hope they do it. I would be thrilled if it is a USA Hockey player.”