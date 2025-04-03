USA Hockey Names CWENCH Hydration™ As Sponsor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year agreement with CWENCH Hydration™ to be an official sponsor of USA Hockey and also the organization’s official hydration partner.

“It’s exciting to welcome CWENCH to our USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “It’s no secret the importance of hydration in our sport and it’s great to have the partnership and expertise of CWENCH to help our athletes be at their best.”

CWENCH Hydration™ is the result of extensive collaboration amongst world-class athletes and elite trainers. It is made with all-natural ingredients, contains no sugar and has 6+ performing electrolytes.

As part of the partnership, CWENCH, which is owned by Cizzle Brands Corporation, will have a significant presence at USA Hockey player development camps, the All-American Game, the Rivalry Series, all youth and girls national championships, and also through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and at various National Team camps.

“We started Cizzle Brands because we believe that everyone should have access to the same nutrition science that professional athletes have access to, regardless of where you live, work or play," said John Celenza, chairman and CEO of Cizzle Brands. "CWENCH Hydration is the product of those efforts. We are delighted to be partnering with USA Hockey to bring CWENCH to its over 1 million members. Whether you’re a hockey player or just trying to live a healthy, active lifestyle, CWENCH is tailored to help you achieve your best.”

CWENCH will receive significant visibility through USA Hockey media channels, including USA Hockey Magazine, various newsletters, USAHockey.com and USA Hockey social media channels.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT CIZZLE BRANDS CORPORATION

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,800 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.