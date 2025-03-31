USA Hockey Adds Long Drink Company as Official Sponsor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year agreement with The Long Drink Company, producer of the famed Finnish Long Drink, as an official sponsor of USA Hockey and title sponsor of a number of the organization’s signature events.

“We welcome the Long Drink Company to our USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We appreciate their support overall, and in particular engagement with our top adult hockey events.”

The Long Drink Company will serve as title sponsor of the USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, one of the most anticipated events on the calendar each season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with USA Hockey and bring the spirit of The Finnish Long Drink to hockey fans across the country,” said Kyle Bradshaw, chief marketing officer of The Long Drink Company. “Hockey is an undeniably popular pastime, both in Finland and in the United States. And there are a lot of similarities between hockey and Long Drink – it’s all about tradition, good times, and that shared sense of community. We’re proud to be part of the action and can’t wait to celebrate with fans and players.”

Other events for which The Long Drink Company will serve as title sponsor include the USA Hockey Adult National Championship; USA Hockey Warrior National Championships; USA Hockey Adult Classics; USA Hockey Warriors Classics; and USA Hockey Level 5 Coaches Symposium.

In addition, the Long Drink Company, which will be designated as the official canned cocktail of USA Hockey, will have exposure through USA Hockey media properties, including USAHockey.com and USA Hockey social media channels.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT THE LONG DRINK COMPANY

The Finnish Long Drink is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in the United States. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to the United States by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. To learn more, click here